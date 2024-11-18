News & Insights

Southern Silver Begins Drilling at Cerro Las Minitas

November 18, 2024 — 08:11 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Southern Silver Exploration (TSE:SSV) has released an update.

Southern Silver Exploration has commenced a new drilling program at its Cerro Las Minitas project in Mexico, aiming to test extensions of high-grade mineralization and improve the project’s economic prospects. The company is focusing on enhancing resource potential and addressing gaps in existing deposits through strategic drilling and comprehensive studies.

