Southern Power To Expand Millers Branch Solar Facility In Texas

(RTTNews) - Southern Power, a leading U.S. wholesale energy provider and subsidiary of Southern Co. (SO), announced Thursday an additional expansion of its 29th solar project, the Millers Branch Solar Facility.

The Phase III expansion will account for an added 132-megawatts (MW) from the previous Phase I and Phase II expansion of 200 MW and 180 MW respectively. This final development will bring the Millers Branch Solar Facility to a total generating capacity of 512 MW.

The project, located in Haskell County, Texas, contributes to the company's growing renewable fleet of clean generating assets from California to Maine.

Southern Power will lead the continued development and construction of all phases of Millers Branch. Phase III is expected to achieve commercial operation in the fourth quarter of 2026.

With the addition of Millers Branch Phase III, Southern Power's solar portfolio consists of more than 3,050 MW of solar generation currently operating or under construction.

Southern Power's solar facilities are a part of the company's 5,590 MW renewable fleet, which consists of 30 solar and 15 wind facilities currently operating or under construction.

