Southern Palladium Updates on Director’s Stock Interest

Southern Palladium Ltd. (AU:SPD) has released an update.
Southern Palladium Ltd. has announced a change in the director’s interest for Johan Odendaal, revealing an acquisition of 125,000 options with a new exercise price of $0.70, set to expire in September 2027. This update could signal strategic adjustments in the company’s leadership and financial positioning, which investors may find noteworthy.
