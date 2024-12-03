Southern Palladium Updates on Director’s Stock Interest

Southern Palladium Ltd. (AU:SPD) has released an update.

Southern Palladium Ltd. has announced a change in the director’s interest for Johan Odendaal, revealing an acquisition of 125,000 options with a new exercise price of $0.70, set to expire in September 2027. This update could signal strategic adjustments in the company’s leadership and financial positioning, which investors may find noteworthy.

