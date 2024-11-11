Southern Palladium Updates Director’s Securities Holdings

Southern Palladium Ltd. (AU:SPD) has released an update.
Southern Palladium Ltd. has announced a change in the director’s interest for Rob Thomson, highlighting updates in his securities holdings. This notice is significant for investors tracking insider trading activities, as it reflects potential shifts in confidence or strategy within the company. Keeping an eye on such changes can offer insights into the company’s future direction.
