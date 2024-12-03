Southern Palladium Updates on Director’s Interest Change

Southern Palladium Ltd. (AU:SPD) has released an update.
Southern Palladium Limited announced a change in the director’s interest for Mike Stirzaker, who holds shares and options through Stith Pty Ltd and Grafton Bond Investments Pty Ltd. This update reflects the director’s indirect interests in the company, potentially impacting investor perceptions and stock performance. Investors may find these changes significant as they evaluate Southern Palladium’s governance and stock outlook.
