Southern Palladium Unveils New Unquoted Options Issuance

Southern Palladium Ltd. (AU:SPD) has released an update.
Southern Palladium Ltd. has announced the issuance of 750,000 unquoted options with an exercise price of $0.70, set to expire on September 30, 2027. This move, disclosed to the market as part of a previous transaction, reflects the company’s strategic financial maneuvers as it continues to navigate the equity landscape.
