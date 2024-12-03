News & Insights

Southern Palladium Unveils New Unquoted Options Issuance

December 03, 2024 — 10:12 pm EST

Southern Palladium Ltd. (AU:SPD) has released an update.

Southern Palladium Ltd. has announced the issuance of 750,000 unquoted options with an exercise price of $0.70, set to expire on September 30, 2027. This move, disclosed to the market as part of a previous transaction, reflects the company’s strategic financial maneuvers as it continues to navigate the equity landscape.

