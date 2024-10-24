Southern Palladium Unveils 2024 Governance Framework

Southern Palladium Ltd. (AU:SPD) has released an update.

Southern Palladium Limited has released its 2024 Corporate Governance Statement, outlining the roles and responsibilities of its Board of Directors and management. The statement emphasizes the Board’s commitment to leadership, strategic planning, and financial oversight, ensuring operations align with shareholder interests. This framework aims to uphold corporate accountability and transparency in the company’s governance practices.

