Southern Palladium Strengthens Position with PGM Project

October 24, 2024 — 08:19 pm EDT

Southern Palladium Ltd. (AU:SPD) has released an update.

Southern Palladium Ltd. has released its audited financial report for Miracle Upon Miracle Investments, showcasing its 70% stake in a South African platinum-group metal project in the Bushveld Complex. This strategic investment highlights the company’s commitment to capitalizing on lucrative mining opportunities in a globally renowned region. Investors may find this development promising as Southern Palladium strengthens its foothold in the PGM market.

