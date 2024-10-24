Southern Palladium Strengthens Position with PGM Project

Southern Palladium Ltd. (AU:SPD) has released an update.

Southern Palladium Ltd. has released its audited financial report for Miracle Upon Miracle Investments, showcasing its 70% stake in a South African platinum-group metal project in the Bushveld Complex. This strategic investment highlights the company’s commitment to capitalizing on lucrative mining opportunities in a globally renowned region. Investors may find this development promising as Southern Palladium strengthens its foothold in the PGM market.

