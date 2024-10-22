Southern Palladium Reports Major Resource Boost in Bengwenyama Project

Southern Palladium Ltd. (AU:SPD) has released an update.

Southern Palladium Ltd. has reported a significant update in its Bengwenyama project, with a combined mineral resource now totaling 40.25 million ounces. The Merensky Reef resource estimate has increased by 17%, and the UG2 footwall mineralization has been quantified, enhancing the project’s potential. This positions the company favorably in the platinum-group metal market on the Eastern Limb of the Bushveld Complex.

