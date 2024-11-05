News & Insights

Southern Palladium Plans New Securities Issue

November 05, 2024 — 01:39 am EST

Southern Palladium Ltd. (AU:SPD) has released an update.

Southern Palladium Ltd. has announced a proposed issue of 1.2 million fully paid ordinary securities, scheduled for November 8, 2024. This strategic move could attract investor interest and potentially influence the company’s stock performance on the ASX. Such placements are often seen as opportunities for growth and expansion.

