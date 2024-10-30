News & Insights

Southern Packaging Group Restructures Board Leadership

October 30, 2024 — 06:13 am EDT

Southern Packaging Group Limited (SG:BQP) has released an update.

Southern Packaging Group Limited has announced a strategic restructuring of its Board, with Mr. Low Chian Sin joining as an Independent Non-Executive Director effective November 1, 2024. This appointment is expected to bring fresh perspectives to the company’s Audit, Remuneration, and Nominating Committees. Investors may find this change noteworthy as the company positions itself for future growth.

