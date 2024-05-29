Southern Packaging Group Hosts Successful AGM

Southern Packaging Group Limited (SG:BQP) has released an update.

Southern Packaging Group Limited successfully conducted its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on April 29, 2024, at the Raffles City Convention Centre. The meeting, chaired by Mr. Pan Shun Ming and led by Mr. Yeung Koon Sang, proceeded with a quorum and introduced key board members and management. All resolutions were decided by poll, with detailed voting procedures managed by Boardroom Corporate and Advisory Services and scrutinized by Agile 8 Solutions.

