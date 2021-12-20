Southern Norway power price hits record amid Europe-wide surge

OSLO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Wholesale power prices for Monday delivery in southern Norway rose to their highest level in an auction on Sunday, as it connected with even more elevated prices in continental Europe and Britain.

Prices for the bidding zones surrounding Norway's capital Oslo, the southern coastal hub Kristiansand and Bergen on the west coast settled at 305.50 euros ($343.69) per megawatt hour (MWh) for Monday, data from exchange Nord Pool showed.

On an hourly basis, prices soared as high as 451.07 euros per MWh for the sixty minutes from 1700 GMT.

The Norwegian power market is divided into five bidding zones, with prices much lower in the north - delivering at an average 57.37 euros/MWh, due to more abundant wind and hydropower output and limits to grid capacity to move electricity southward.

Hydropower is the dominant source for electricity production, but a dry year has depleted reservoir levels, which were last 62.2% full, compared with a median 20-year filling level of 75.8% for the time of year, data from energy regulator NVE showed.

Southern Norway is also the landing point for several subsea power cables connecting Norway with continental Europe and Britain, where prices are higher still due to high gas prices, nuclear outages in France and low wind power generation.

Monday's power prices exceeded 300 euros/MWh in most of Europe.

With less wind power generation expected in the Nordics for Tuesday and higher demand due to colder weather, prices in the region are expected to rise further, analysts at Refinitiv said in a morning note.

Norwegian consumers are already feeling the impact of rising power prices this year, with most household contracts mirroring daily wholesale price levels, while heating in the Nordic country is largely electric.

Last week, the Norwegian government proposed a short-term subsidy for power bills to help cushion the blow.

($1 = 0.8889 euros)

(Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((Nora.Buli@thomsonreuters.com; (+47) 21 04 05 56; Reuters Messaging: nora.buli.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.