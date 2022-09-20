Southern Missouri Bancorp To Acquire Citizens Bancshares

(RTTNews) - Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. (SMBC) said that it agreed to acquire Citizens Bancshares Co in a stock and cash transaction.

Under the terms of the merger agreement, Citizens' shareholders will have the right to elect either a fixed exchange ratio of 1.1448 shares of Southern Missouri common stock or a cash payment of $53.50 for each Citizens' share. Based on Southern Missouri's average closing stock price of $52.53 over the 20-day trading period ended September 19, 2022, the aggregate transaction value is approximately $140 million.

The combined company will operate 65 locations in Missouri, Arkansas, Illinois, and Kansas.

The transaction is anticipated to be accretive to earnings per share by about 5% in fiscal year ended June 30, 2023, and by 17% in fiscal year ended June 30, 2024.

Southern Missouri and Citizens anticipate completion of the transaction early in the first calendar quarter of 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.