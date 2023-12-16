Southern Missouri Bancorp (SMBC) Price Target Increased by 7.29% to 52.53

The average one-year price target for Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) has been revised to 52.53 / share. This is an increase of 7.29% from the prior estimate of 48.96 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 51.51 to a high of 54.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.53% from the latest reported closing price of 51.74 / share.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Declares $0.21 Dividend

On October 17, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share ($0.84 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 15, 2023 received the payment on November 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.21 per share.

At the current share price of $51.74 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.62%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.91%, the lowest has been 1.34%, and the highest has been 2.82%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.39 (n=181).

The current dividend yield is 0.73 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.22. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.40%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 246 funds or institutions reporting positions in Southern Missouri Bancorp. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMBC is 0.12%, a decrease of 1.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.39% to 6,277K shares. The put/call ratio of SMBC is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FJ Capital Management holds 738K shares representing 6.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 310K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 303K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 314K shares, representing a decrease of 3.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMBC by 1.40% over the last quarter.

Epoch Investment Partners holds 260K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 256K shares, representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMBC by 48.13% over the last quarter.

Raffles Associates holds 232K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

outhern Missouri Bancorp, Inc., a Missouri corporation, was organized in 1994 and is the parent Company of Southern Bank. Southern Bank was originally chartered as a mutual Missouri savings and loan association in 1887. In 2004, the Bank converted from a Missouri chartered stock savings bank to a Missouri state-chartered trust company with banking powers.

