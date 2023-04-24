Southern Missouri Bancorp (SMBC) Declares $0.21 Dividend

Southern Missouri Bancorp said on April 18, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share ($0.84 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.21 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $36.19 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.32%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.88%, the lowest has been 1.34%, and the highest has been 2.82%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.41 (n=150).

The current dividend yield is 1.08 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.22. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.40%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 252 funds or institutions reporting positions in Southern Missouri Bancorp. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMBC is 0.12%, a decrease of 19.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.45% to 5,443K shares. The put/call ratio of SMBC is 2.00, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.10% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Southern Missouri Bancorp is 49.98. The forecasts range from a low of 47.47 to a high of $53.55. The average price target represents an increase of 38.10% from its latest reported closing price of 36.19.

The projected annual revenue for Southern Missouri Bancorp is 152MM, an increase of 22.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.43.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FJ Capital Management holds 425K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 346K shares, representing an increase of 18.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMBC by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 328K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 339K shares, representing a decrease of 3.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMBC by 99.92% over the last quarter.

Epoch Investment Partners holds 267K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 280K shares, representing a decrease of 4.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMBC by 61.74% over the last quarter.

Raffles Associates holds 232K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 218K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

outhern Missouri Bancorp, Inc., a Missouri corporation, was organized in 1994 and is the parent Company of Southern Bank. Southern Bank was originally chartered as a mutual Missouri savings and loan association in 1887. In 2004, the Bank converted from a Missouri chartered stock savings bank to a Missouri state-chartered trust company with banking powers.

