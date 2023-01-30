Southern Missouri Bancorp (SMBC) Declares $0.21 Dividend

Southern Missouri Bancorp said on January 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share ($0.84 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 14, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.21 per share.

At the most recent share price of $47.32 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 1.78%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.18. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.40%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.18% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Southern Missouri Bancorp is $60.18. The forecasts range from a low of $56.56 to a high of $65.10. The average price target represents an increase of 27.18% from its latest reported closing price of $47.32.

The projected annual revenue for Southern Missouri Bancorp is $152MM, an increase of 24.58%. The projected annual EPS is $5.43, an increase of 12.41%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 254 funds or institutions reporting positions in Southern Missouri Bancorp, with no change over the last quarter.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:SMBC is 0.1500%, an increase of 9.5353%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.51% to 5,528K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

FJ Capital Management holds 346,000 shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 339,180 shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 353,812 shares, representing a decrease of 4.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMBC by 8.45% over the last quarter.

Epoch Investment Partners holds 279,745 shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 283,921 shares, representing a decrease of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMBC by 42.79% over the last quarter.

Raffles Associates holds 232,292 shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 217,810 shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Background Information

outhern Missouri Bancorp, Inc., a Missouri corporation, was organized in 1994 and is the parent Company of Southern Bank. Southern Bank was originally chartered as a mutual Missouri savings and loan association in 1887. In 2004, the Bank converted from a Missouri chartered stock savings bank to a Missouri state-chartered trust company with banking powers.

