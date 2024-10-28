Southern Missouri Bancorp sees Q1 adjusted EPS $1.10, consensus $1.11

Southern Missouri Bancorp (SMBC), the parent corporation of Southern Bank, announced preliminary net income for the Q1 of $12.5M, a decrease of $693,000 or 5.3%, as compared to the same period of the prior fiscal year. The decrease was due primarily to higher provision for credit loss expense, as well as higher non-interest expense. This was partially offset by an increase in net interest income. During the Q1, the Company engaged with a consultant to complete a performance improvement project to enhance operations and revenues of the Bank. The one-time cost associated with this review totaled $840,000, reduced after-tax net income by $652,000, or 6c per fully diluted common share, and was a primary reason for the increase in non-interest expense during the current period.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on SMBC:
- Southern Missouri (SMBC) Q1 Earnings Cheat Sheet
- Southern Missouri Bancorp Highlights Growth at Stephens Forum
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.