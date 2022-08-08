Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.21

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SMBC) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.21 on 31st of August. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 1.6%.

Southern Missouri Bancorp's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end.

Southern Missouri Bancorp has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Using data from its latest earnings report, Southern Missouri Bancorp's payout ratio sits at 14%, an extremely comfortable number that shows that it can pay its dividend.

Over the next 3 years, EPS is forecast to expand by 20.3%. The future payout ratio could be 14% over that time period, according to analyst estimates, which is a good look for the future of the dividend.

NasdaqGM:SMBC Historic Dividend August 8th 2022

Southern Missouri Bancorp Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.24 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.84. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 13% over that duration. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. It's encouraging to see that Southern Missouri Bancorp has been growing its earnings per share at 20% a year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

We Really Like Southern Missouri Bancorp's Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Southern Missouri Bancorp that investors should take into consideration. Is Southern Missouri Bancorp not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

