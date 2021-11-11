Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (SMBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2021

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (SMBC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SMBC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 33.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $61.93, the dividend yield is 1.29%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SMBC was $61.93, representing a 0% decrease from the 52 week high of $61.93 and a 121.33% increase over the 52 week low of $27.98.

SMBC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) and Meta Financial Group, Inc. (CASH). SMBC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.55. Zacks Investment Research reports SMBC's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as -8.05%, compared to an industry average of 22.3%.

