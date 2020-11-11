Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (SMBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2020

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (SMBC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SMBC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that SMBC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $28.48, the dividend yield is 2.11%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SMBC was $28.48, representing a -27.07% decrease from the 52 week high of $39.05 and a 64.62% increase over the 52 week low of $17.30.

SMBC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) and Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA). SMBC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.24. Zacks Investment Research reports SMBC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 11.67%, compared to an industry average of -17.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SMBC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.