Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (SMBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 13, 2021

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (SMBC) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SMBC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.67% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $43.94, the dividend yield is 1.46%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SMBC was $43.94, representing a -0.84% decrease from the 52 week high of $44.31 and a 153.99% increase over the 52 week low of $17.30.

SMBC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) and Meta Financial Group, Inc. (CASH). SMBC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.44. Zacks Investment Research reports SMBC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 59%, compared to an industry average of 20.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SMBC Dividend History page.

