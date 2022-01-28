Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

As you might know, Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) just kicked off its latest quarterly results with some very strong numbers. Southern Missouri Bancorp beat earnings, with revenues hitting US$30m, ahead of expectations, and statutory earnings per share outperforming analyst reckonings by a solid 12%. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

NasdaqGM:SMBC Earnings and Revenue Growth January 28th 2022

Following last week's earnings report, Southern Missouri Bancorp's dual analysts are forecasting 2022 revenues to be US$120.7m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to decrease 9.1% to US$5.08 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$115.6m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.69 in 2022. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment following the latest results, withthe analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for both revenues and earnings.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 5.8% to US$63.50per share.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Southern Missouri Bancorp's past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Southern Missouri Bancorp's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2022 expected to display 1.3% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 14% over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to see a revenue decline of 1.7% annually. So it's clear that despite the slowdown in growth, Southern Missouri Bancorp is still expected to grow meaningfully faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Southern Missouri Bancorp following these results. On the plus side, they also lifted their revenue estimates, and the company is expected to perform better than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2023, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

Before you take the next step you should know about the 1 warning sign for Southern Missouri Bancorp that we have uncovered.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.