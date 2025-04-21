Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. Reports 38.7% Increase in Q3 Fiscal 2025 Net Income to $15.7 Million

Southern Missouri Bancorp reported a 38.7% increase in Q3 net income, driven by higher interest and noninterest income, despite rising expenses.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. reported a preliminary net income of $15.7 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, reflecting a 38.7% increase from the previous year's same quarter. This growth was driven mainly by higher net interest and noninterest income, despite some increases in expenses and taxes. Earnings per diluted share rose to $1.39, up $0.40 year-over-year. Key highlights include a return on average assets of 1.27% and a return on equity of 12.1%. The company also declared a cash dividend of $0.23 per share, marking its 124th consecutive quarterly dividend. The total assets increased to $5.0 billion, with significant growth in deposits and cash equivalents, while the provision for credit losses stood at $54.9 million. The report emphasizes strong asset growth while maintaining a watchful eye on credit risks amid a fluctuating economic landscape.

Preliminary net income for Q3 fiscal 2025 increased to $15.7 million, marking a 38.7% increase year-over-year.

Earnings per share (EPS) rose to $1.39, up 40.4% from the same quarter last year, indicating strong profitability growth.

The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23, representing the 124th consecutive quarterly dividend, showcasing a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The efficiency ratio improved to 55.1%, down from 61.2% a year ago, demonstrating better cost management relative to income generation.

Nonperforming loans (NPL) increased significantly to $22.0 million, or 0.55% of gross loans, compared to $6.7 million, or 0.17%, at the end of the previous fiscal year, indicating potential issues with loan performance.

The allowance for credit losses (ACL) as a percentage of nonperforming loans dropped to 250.07%, down from 658.80%, suggesting a decreased buffer against defaults as credit quality deteriorates.

Significant charge-offs of $1.1 million during the quarter, attributed largely to a single agricultural relationship with suspected fraudulent activity, which raises concerns about credit risk management.

$SMBC insiders have traded $SMBC stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SMBC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOUGLAS BAGBY sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $413,560

WILLIAM E YOUNG has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $357,830 .

. DENNIS C ROBISON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,621 shares for an estimated $197,926 .

. BRETT DORTON (EVP-CHIEF STRATEGIES OFFICER) sold 450 shares for an estimated $23,985

We have seen 51 institutional investors add shares of $SMBC stock to their portfolio, and 43 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SMBC in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/30/2024

Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/30/2024

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SMBC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SMBC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $69.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Andrew Liesch from SMBC Nikko set a target price of $66.0 on 10/30/2024

on 10/30/2024 Matt Olney from Stephens set a target price of $72.0 on 10/30/2024

Poplar Bluff, Missouri, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (“Company”) (NASDAQ: SMBC), the parent corporation of Southern Bank (“Bank”), today announced preliminary net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 of $15.7 million, an increase of $4.4 million or 38.7%, as compared to the same period of the prior fiscal year. The increase was attributable to increases in net interest income and noninterest income, partially offset by increases in noninterest expense, income taxes, and provision for credit losses. Preliminary net income was $1.39 per fully diluted common share for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, an increase of $0.40 as compared to the $0.99 per fully diluted common share reported for the same period of the prior fiscal year.







Highlights for the third quarter of fiscal 2025:









Earnings per common share (diluted) were $1.39, up $0.40, or 40.4%, as compared to the same quarter a year ago, and up $0.09, or 6.9%, from the second quarter of fiscal 2025, the linked quarter.











Earnings per common share (diluted) were $1.39, up $0.40, or 40.4%, as compared to the same quarter a year ago, and up $0.09, or 6.9%, from the second quarter of fiscal 2025, the linked quarter.



Annualized return on average assets (ROA) was 1.27%, while annualized return on average common equity (ROE) was 12.1%, as compared to 0.99% and 9.5%, respectively, in the same quarter a year ago, and 1.26% and 11.5%, respectively, in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, the linked quarter.











Annualized return on average assets (ROA) was 1.27%, while annualized return on average common equity (ROE) was 12.1%, as compared to 0.99% and 9.5%, respectively, in the same quarter a year ago, and 1.26% and 11.5%, respectively, in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, the linked quarter.



Net interest margin for the quarter was 3.39%, as compared to 3.15% reported for the same quarter a year ago, and up from 3.36% reported for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, the linked quarter. Net interest income increased $5.0 million, or 14.4%, compared to the same quarter a year ago, and increased $1.3 million, or 3.5% compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2025, the linked quarter.











Net interest margin for the quarter was 3.39%, as compared to 3.15% reported for the same quarter a year ago, and up from 3.36% reported for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, the linked quarter. Net interest income increased $5.0 million, or 14.4%, compared to the same quarter a year ago, and increased $1.3 million, or 3.5% compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2025, the linked quarter.



Noninterest income was up 19.4% for the quarter, as compared to the same quarter a year ago, primarily as a result of losses realized on sale of available-for-sale (AFS) securities in the year ago quarter, and down 2.9% from the second quarter of fiscal 2025, the linked quarter.











Noninterest income was up 19.4% for the quarter, as compared to the same quarter a year ago, primarily as a result of losses realized on sale of available-for-sale (AFS) securities in the year ago quarter, and down 2.9% from the second quarter of fiscal 2025, the linked quarter.



Gross loan balances as of March 31, 2025, decreased by $3.5 million, or 0.1%, as compared to December 31, 2024, and increased by $252.3 million, or 6.7%, as compared to March 31, 2024.











Gross loan balances as of March 31, 2025, decreased by $3.5 million, or 0.1%, as compared to December 31, 2024, and increased by $252.3 million, or 6.7%, as compared to March 31, 2024.



Deposit balances as of March 31, 2025, increased by $50.8 million, or 1.2%, as compared to December 31, 2024, and by $275.3, million, or 6.9%, as compared to March 31, 2024.











Deposit balances as of March 31, 2025, increased by $50.8 million, or 1.2%, as compared to December 31, 2024, and by $275.3, million, or 6.9%, as compared to March 31, 2024.



Cash equivalent balances and time deposits as of March 31, 2025, increased by $81.1 million, or 55.5%, as compared to December 31, 2024, and increased by $58.4 million, or 34.6% as compared to March 31, 2024.











Cash equivalent balances and time deposits as of March 31, 2025, increased by $81.1 million, or 55.5%, as compared to December 31, 2024, and increased by $58.4 million, or 34.6% as compared to March 31, 2024.



Tangible book value per share was $40.37, having increased by $4.86, or 13.7%, as compared to March 31, 2024.

















Dividend Declared:







The Board of Directors, on April 15, 2025, declared a quarterly cash dividend on common stock of $0.23, payable May 30, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 15, 2025, marking the 124th consecutive quarterly dividend since the inception of the Company. The Board of Directors and management believe the payment of a quarterly cash dividend enhances stockholder value and demonstrates our commitment to and confidence in our future prospects.







Conference Call:







The Company will host a conference call to review the information provided in this press release on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at 8:30 a.m., central time. The call will be available live to interested parties by calling 1-833-470-1428 in the United States and from all other locations. Participants should use participant access code 154288. Telephone playback will be available beginning one hour following the conclusion of the call through April 27, 2025. The playback may be accessed by dialing 1-866-813-9403, and using the conference passcode 580314.







Balance Sheet Summary:







The Company experienced balance sheet growth in the first nine months of fiscal 2025, with total assets of $5.0 billion at March 31, 2025, reflecting an increase of $372.2 million, or 8.1%, as compared to June 30, 2024. Growth primarily reflected increases in net loans receivable, cash equivalents, and available for sale (AFS) securities.





Cash equivalents and time deposits were a combined $227.1 million at March 31, 2025, an increase of $165.7 million, or 270.0%, as compared to June 30, 2024. The increase was primarily the result of strong deposit generation that outpaced loan growth during the period. AFS securities were $462.9 million at March 31, 2025, up $35.0 million, or 8.2%, as compared to June 30, 2024.





Loans, net of the allowance for credit losses (ACL), were $4.0 billion at March 31, 2025, an increase of $171.3 million, or 4.5%, as compared to June 30, 2024. Gross loans increased by $173.7 million, while the ACL attributable to outstanding loan balances increased $2.4 million, or 4.6%, as compared to June 30, 2024. The increase in loan balances was attributable to growth in 1-4 family residential, commercial and industrial, construction and land development, multi-family real estate, agriculture real estate, owner occupied commercial real estate, and agricultural production loan balances. This increase was somewhat offset by decreases in consumer loans, loans secured by non-owner occupied commercial real estate, and other loan balances. The table below illustrates changes in loan balances by type over recent periods:

















































































Summary Loan Data as of:

















Mar. 31,

















Dec. 31,

















Sep. 30,

















June 30,

















Mar. 31,













(dollars in thousands)













2025

















2024

















2024

















2024

















2024



















































































1-4 residential real estate









$





978,908













$





967,196













$





942,916













$





925,397













$





903,371













Non-owner occupied commercial real estate













897,125

















882,484

















903,678

















899,770

















898,911













Owner occupied commercial real estate













440,282

















435,392

















438,030

















427,476

















412,958













Multi-family real estate













405,445

















376,081

















371,177

















384,564

















417,106













Construction and land development













323,499

















393,388

















351,481

















290,541

















268,315













Agriculture real estate













247,027

















239,912

















239,787

















232,520

















233,853













Total loans secured by real estate













3,292,286

















3,294,453

















3,247,069

















3,160,268

















3,134,514

















































































Commercial and industrial













488,116

















484,799

















457,018

















450,147

















436,093













Agriculture production













186,058

















188,284

















200,215

















175,968

















139,533













Consumer













54,022

















56,017

















58,735

















59,671

















56,506













All other loans













3,216

















3,628

















3,699

















3,981

















4,799













Total loans













4,023,698

















4,027,181

















3,966,736

















3,850,035

















3,771,445

















































































Deferred loan fees, net













(189





)













(202





)













(218





)













(232





)













(251





)









Gross loans













4,023,509

















4,026,979

















3,966,518

















3,849,803

















3,771,194













Allowance for credit losses













(54,940





)













(54,740





)













(54,437





)













(52,516





)













(51,336





)









Net loans









$





3,968,569













$





3,972,239













$





3,912,081













$





3,797,287













$





3,719,858























Loans anticipated to fund in the next 90 days totaled $163.3 million at March 31, 2025, as compared to $172.5 million at December 31, 2024, and $117.2 million at March 31, 2024.





The Bank’s concentration in non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans is estimated at 304.0% of Tier 1 capital and ACL on March 31, 2025, as compared to 317.5% as of June 30, 2024, with these loans representing 40.4% of total loans at March 31, 2025. Multi-family residential real estate, hospitality (hotels/restaurants), care facilities, retail stand-alone, and strip centers are the most common collateral types within the non-owner occupied commercial real estate loan portfolio. The multi-family residential real estate loan portfolio commonly includes loans collateralized by properties currently in the low-income housing tax credit (LIHTC) program or that have exited the program. The hospitality and retail stand-alone segments include primarily franchised businesses; care facilities consisting mainly of skilled nursing and assisted living centers; and strip centers, which can be defined as non-mall shopping centers with a variety of tenants. Non-owner-occupied office property types included 31 loans totaling $23.9 million, or 0.59% of gross loans at March 31, 2025, none of which were adversely classified, and are generally comprised of smaller spaces with diverse tenants. The Company continues to monitor its commercial real estate concentration and the individual segments closely.





Nonperforming loans (NPL) were $22.0 million, or 0.55% of gross loans, at March 31, 2025, as compared to $6.7 million, or 0.17% of gross loans at June 30, 2024. Nonperforming assets (NPA) were $23.8 million, or 0.48% of total assets, at March 31, 2025, as compared to $10.6 million, or 0.23% of total assets, at June 30, 2024. The rise in NPAs reflects an increase in NPLs. The increase in NPLs was primarily attributable to several commercial relationships added in the third quarter of 2025 and the addition of three unrelated loans collateralized by single-family residential property in the linked quarter. The increase during the third quarter was mostly attributable to loans totaling $10 million primarily secured by two specific-purpose non-owner occupied commercial properties in different states. The loans have some guarantors in common. The properties, now vacant, were originally leased to a single tenant that became insolvent.





Our ACL at March 31, 2025, totaled $54.9 million, representing 1.37% of gross loans and 250% of nonperforming loans, as compared to an ACL of $52.5 million, representing 1.36% of gross loans and 786% of nonperforming loans at June 30, 2024. The Company has estimated its expected credit losses as of March 31, 2025, under ASC 326-20, and management believes the ACL as of that date was adequate based on that estimate. There remains, however, significant uncertainty as borrowers adjust to relatively high market interest rates, although the Federal Reserve has reduced short-term rates somewhat during this fiscal year. Qualitative adjustments in the Company’s ACL model were increased compared to June 30, 2024, due to various factors that are relevant to determining expected collectability of credit. Additionally, a provision for credit loss was required due to loan net charge offs and to provide reserves for overdrafts in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025. As a percentage of average loans outstanding, the Company recorded net charge offs of 0.11% (annualized) during the current period, as compared to 0.01% for the same period of the prior fiscal year. In the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, $1.1 million of net charge offs were realized, with the increase from prior periods primarily due to a single agricultural relationship with suspected fraudulent activity.





Total liabilities were $4.4 billion at March 31, 2025, an increase of $332.1 million, or 8.1%, as compared to June 30, 2024. Growth primarily reflected an increase in total deposits, other liabilities from the increase of accrued interest payable and income taxes payable, securities sold under agreements to repurchase, and FHLB advances.





Deposits were $4.3 billion at March 31, 2025, an increase of $318.3 million, or 8.1%, as compared to June 30, 2024. The deposit portfolio saw year-to-date increases in certificates of deposit and savings accounts, as customers remained willing to move balances into high yield savings accounts and special rate time deposits in the higher rate environment. Public unit balances totaled $575.8 million at March 31, 2025, a decrease of $18.8 million compared to June 30, 2024, and increased $9.8 million from December 31, 2024, the linked quarter, reflecting seasonal trends. Brokered deposits totaled $235.6 million at March 31, 2025, an increase of $61.8 million as compared to June 30, 2024, but a decrease of $18.5 million compared to December 31, 2024, the linked quarter. The average loan-to-deposit ratio for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 was 94.2%, as compared to 96.3% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and 92.7% for the same period of the prior fiscal year. The table below illustrates changes in deposit balances by type over recent periods:

















































































Summary Deposit Data as of:

















Mar. 31,

















Dec. 31,

















Sep. 30,

















June 30,

















Mar. 31,













(dollars in thousands)













2025













2024













2024













2024













2024















































































Non-interest bearing deposits









$





513,418









$





514,199









$





503,209









$





514,107









$





525,959









NOW accounts













1,167,296













1,211,402













1,128,917













1,239,663













1,300,358









MMDAs - non-brokered













345,810













347,271













320,252













334,774













359,569









Brokered MMDAs













2,013













3,018













12,058













2,025













10,084









Savings accounts













626,175













573,291













556,030













517,084













455,212









Total nonmaturity deposits













2,654,712













2,649,181













2,520,466













2,607,653













2,651,182













































































Certificates of deposit - non-brokered













1,373,109













1,310,421













1,258,583













1,163,650













1,158,063









Brokered certificates of deposit













233,561













251,025













261,093













171,756













176,867









Total certificates of deposit













1,606,670













1,561,446













1,519,676













1,335,406













1,334,930













































































Total deposits









$





4,261,382









$





4,210,627









$





4,040,142









$





3,943,059









$





3,986,112













































































Public unit nonmaturity accounts









$





472,010









$





482,406









$





447,638









$





541,445









$





572,631









Public unit certificates of deposit













103,741













83,506













62,882













53,144













51,834









Total public unit deposits









$





575,751









$





565,912









$





510,520









$





594,589









$





624,465



















FHLB advances were $104.1 million at March 31, 2025, an increase of $2.0 million, or 2.0%, as compared to June 30, 2024.





The Company’s stockholders’ equity was $528.8 million at March 31, 2025, an increase of $40.0 million, or 8.2%, as compared to June 30, 2024. The increase was attributable primarily to earnings retained after cash dividends paid, in combination with a $3.5 million reduction in accumulated other comprehensive losses (AOCL) as the market value of the Company’s investments appreciated due to the decrease in market interest rates. The AOCL totaled $14.0 million at March 31, 2025, compared $17.5 million at June 30, 2024. The Company does not hold any securities classified as held-to-maturity.











Quarterly Income Statement Summary:







The Company’s net interest income for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, was $39.5 million, an increase of $5.0 million, or 14.4%, as compared to the same period of the prior fiscal year. The increase was attributable to a 6.2% increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets in the current three-month period compared to the same period a year ago, and an increase of 24 basis points in the net interest margin, from 3.15% to 3.39%. The primary driver of the net interest margin expansion, compared to the year ago period, was the yield on interest earning assets increasing 16 basis points, while the cost of interest bearing liabilities decreased 11 basis points.





Loan discount accretion and deposit premium amortization related to the Company’s November 2018 acquisition of First Commercial Bank, the May 2020 acquisition of Central Federal Savings & Loan Association, the February 2022 merger of FortuneBank, and the January 2023 acquisition of Citizens Bank & Trust resulted in $1.5 million in net interest income for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, as compared to $1.2 million in net interest income for the same period a year ago. Combined, this component of net interest income contributed 13 basis points to net interest margin in the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, as compared to an 11-basis point contribution for the same period of the prior fiscal year, and as compared to a nine-basis point contribution in the linked quarter, ended December 31, 2024, when net interest margin was 3.36%.





The Company recorded a PCL of $932,000 in the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, as compared to a PCL of $900,000 in the same period of the prior fiscal year. The current period PCL was the result of a $1.3 million provision attributable to the ACL for loan balances outstanding and a $368,000 negative provision attributable to the allowance for off-balance sheet credit exposures.





The Company’s noninterest income for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, was $6.7 million, an increase of $1.1 million, or 19.4%, as compared to the same period of the prior fiscal year. The increase was primarily attributable to recognized losses on the sale of AFS securities, which totaled $807,000 in the comparable quarter, as compared to a small gain recognized in the current quarter. Additionally, deposit account charges and related fees increased, partially offset by decreases in loan late charges and loan servicing fees.





Noninterest expense for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, was $25.4 million, an increase of $342,000, or 1.4%, as compared to the same period of the prior fiscal year. The increase as compared to the year-ago period was primarily attributable to increases in other noninterest expense, occupancy and equipment, and legal and professional fees. The increase in other noninterest expense was primarily due to card fraud losses and deposit product expenses. Occupancy and equipment expenses increased due to depreciation on recent capitalized expenditures, including buildings, equipment, and signage. In addition, higher maintenance costs and service agreements were experienced. Lastly, legal and professional fees were elevated due primarily to an increase in accruals for audit expenses and the remaining expenses associated with the performance improvement project. Partially offsetting these increases from the prior year period were decreases in in telecommunication expenses; intangible amortization, as the core deposit intangible recognized in an older merger was fully amortized in the second quarter of fiscal 2025; and advertising expenses.





The efficiency ratio for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, was 55.1%, as compared to 61.2% in the same period of the prior fiscal year. The improvement was attributable to net interest income and noninterest income growing faster than operating expenses.





The income tax provision for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, was $4.1 million, an increase of 45.9% as compared to the same period of the prior fiscal year, primarily due to the increase in net income before income taxes. The effective tax rate was 20.9% as compared to 20.1% in the same quarter of the prior fiscal year.







Forward-Looking Information:







Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release may be deemed to be forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, including: potential adverse impacts to the economic conditions in the Company’s local market areas, other markets where the Company has lending relationships, or other aspects of the Company’s business operations or financial markets, expected cost savings, synergies and other benefits from our merger and acquisition activities might not be realized to the extent expected, within the anticipated time frames, or at all, and costs or difficulties relating to integration matters, including but not limited to customer and employee retention and labor shortages, might be greater than expected and goodwill impairment charges might be incurred; the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of local economies in which we conduct operations; fluctuations in interest rates and the possibility of a recession; monetary and fiscal policies of the FRB and the U.S. Government and other governmental initiatives affecting the financial services industry; potential imposition of new or increased tariffs or changes to existing trade policies that could affect economic activity or specific industry sectors; the risks of lending and investing activities, including changes in the level and direction of loan delinquencies and write-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses; our ability to access cost-effective funding; the timely development and acceptance of our new products and services and the perceived overall value of these products and services by users, including the features, pricing and quality compared to competitors' products and services; fluctuations in real estate values in both residential and commercial real estate markets, as well as agricultural business conditions; demand for loans and deposits; legislative or regulatory changes that adversely affect our business; changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; results of regulatory examinations, including the possibility that a regulator may, among other things, require an increase in our reserve for credit losses or write-down of assets; the impact of technological changes; and our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing. Any forward-looking statements are based upon management’s beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those contained in such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking statements discussed might not occur, and you should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.







Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc.









UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION























































































Summary Balance Sheet Data as of:

















Mar. 31,

















Dec. 31,

















Sep. 30,

















June 30,

















Mar. 31,





















(dollars in thousands, except per share data)













2025













2024













2024













2024













2024



























































































Cash equivalents and time deposits









$





227,136









$





146,078









$





75,591









$





61,395









$





168,763













Available for sale (AFS) securities













462,930













468,060













420,209













427,903













433,689













FHLB/FRB membership stock













18,269













18,099













18,064













17,802













17,734













Loans receivable, gross













4,023,509













4,026,979













3,966,518













3,849,803













3,771,194













Allowance for credit losses













54,940













54,740













54,437













52,516













51,336













Loans receivable, net













3,968,569













3,972,239













3,912,081













3,797,287













3,719,858













Bank-owned life insurance













75,156













74,643













74,119













73,601













73,101













Intangible assets













74,677













75,399













76,340













77,232













78,049













Premises and equipment













95,987













96,418













96,087













95,952













95,801













Other assets













53,772













56,738













56,709













53,144













59,997













Total assets









$





4,976,496









$





4,907,674









$





4,729,200









$





4,604,316









$





4,646,992





















































































Interest-bearing deposits









$





3,747,964









$





3,696,428









$





3,536,933









$





3,428,952









$





3,437,420













Noninterest-bearing deposits













513,418













514,199













503,209













514,107













548,692













Securities sold under agreements to repurchase













15,000













15,000













15,000













9,398













9,398













FHLB advances













104,072













107,070













107,069













102,050













102,043













Other liabilities













44,057













39,424













38,191













37,905













46,712













Subordinated debt













23,195













23,182













23,169













23,156













23,143













Total liabilities













4,447,706













4,395,303













4,223,571













4,115,568













4,167,408





















































































Total stockholders’ equity













528,790













512,371













505,629













488,748













479,584





















































































Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity









$





4,976,496









$





4,907,674









$





4,729,200









$





4,604,316









$





4,646,992





















































































Equity to assets ratio













10.63





%









10.44





%









10.69





%









10.61





%









10.32





%

















































































Common shares outstanding













11,299,962













11,277,167













11,277,167













11,277,737













11,366,094













Less: Restricted common shares not vested













50,658













46,653













56,553













57,956













57,956













Common shares for book value determination













11,249,304













11,230,514













11,220,614













11,219,781













11,308,138





















































































Book value per common share









$





47.01









$





45.62









$





45.06









$





43.56









$





42.41













Less: Intangible assets per common share













6.64













6.71













6.80













6.88













6.90













Tangible book value per common share



(1)















40.37













38.91













38.26













36.68













35.51













Closing market price













52.02













57.37













56.49













45.01













43.71















(1) Non-GAAP financial measure.





















































































Nonperforming asset data as of:

















Mar. 31,

















Dec. 31,

















Sep. 30,

















June 30,

















Mar. 31,





















(dollars in thousands)













2025













2024













2024













2024













2024



























































































Nonaccrual loans









$





21,970









$





8,309









$





8,206









$





6,680









$





7,329













Accruing loans 90 days or more past due













—













—













—













—













81













Total nonperforming loans













21,970













8,309













8,206













6,680













7,410













Other real estate owned (OREO)













1,775













2,423













3,842













3,865













3,791













Personal property repossessed













56













37













21













23













60













Total nonperforming assets









$





23,801









$





10,769









$





12,069









$





10,568









$





11,261





















































































Total nonperforming assets to total assets













0.48





%









0.22





%









0.26





%









0.23





%









0.24





%









Total nonperforming loans to gross loans













0.55





%









0.21





%









0.21





%









0.17





%









0.20





%









Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans













250.07





%









658.80





%









663.38





%









786.17





%









692.79





%









Allowance for credit losses to gross loans













1.37





%









1.36





%









1.37





%









1.36





%









1.36





%

















































































Performing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty









$





23,304









$





24,083









$





24,340









$





24,602









$





24,848











































































































For the three-month period ended













Quarterly Summary Income Statement Data:













Mar. 31,

















Dec. 31,

















Sep. 30,

















June 30,

















Mar. 31,













(dollars in thousands, except per share data)













2025













2024













2024













2024













2024



















































































Interest income:





































































Cash equivalents









$





1,585









$





784









$





78









$





541









$





2,587













AFS securities and membership stock













5,684













5,558













5,547













5,677













5,486













Loans receivable













62,656













63,082













61,753













58,449













55,952













Total interest income













69,925













69,424













67,378













64,667













64,025













Interest expense:





































































Deposits













28,795













29,538













28,796













27,999













27,893













Securities sold under agreements to repurchase













189













226













160













125













128













FHLB advances













1,076













1,099













1,326













1,015













1,060













Subordinated debt













386













418













435













433













435













Total interest expense













30,446













31,281













30,717













29,572













29,516













Net interest income













39,479













38,143













36,661













35,095













34,509













Provision for credit losses













932













932













2,159













900













900













Noninterest income:





































































Deposit account charges and related fees













2,048













2,237













2,184













1,978













1,847













Bank card interchange income













1,341













1,301













1,499













1,770













1,301













Loan late charges













—













—













—













170













150













Loan servicing fees













224













232













286













494













267













Other loan fees













843













944













1,063













617













757













Net realized gains on sale of loans













114













133













361













97













99













Net realized gains (losses) on sale of AFS securities













48













—













—













—













(807





)









Earnings on bank owned life insurance













512













522













517













498













483













Insurance brokerage commissions













340













300













287













331













312













Wealth management fees













902













843













730













838













866













Other noninterest income













294













353













247













974













309













Total noninterest income













6,666













6,865













7,174













7,767













5,584













Noninterest expense:





































































Compensation and benefits













13,771













13,737













14,397













13,894













13,750













Occupancy and equipment, net













3,869













3,585













3,689













3,790













3,623













Data processing expense













2,359













2,224













2,171













1,929













2,349













Telecommunications expense













330













354













428













468













464













Deposit insurance premiums













674













588













472













638













677













Legal and professional fees













603













619













1,208













516













412













Advertising













530













442













546













640













622













Postage and office supplies













350













283













306













308













344













Intangible amortization













889













897













897













1,018













1,018













Foreclosed property expenses













37













73













12













52













60













Other noninterest expense













1,979













2,074













1,715













1,749













1,730













Total noninterest expense













25,391













24,876













25,841













25,002













25,049













Net income before income taxes













19,822













19,200













15,835













16,960













14,144













Income taxes













4,139













4,547













3,377













3,430













2,837













Net income













15,683













14,653













12,458













13,530













11,307













Less: Distributed and undistributed earnings allocated





































































to participating securities













71













61













62













69













58













Net income available to common shareholders









$





15,612









$





14,592









$





12,396









$





13,461









$





11,249

















































































Basic earnings per common share









$





1.39









$





1.30









$





1.10









$





1.19









$





1.00













Diluted earnings per common share













1.39













1.30













1.10













1.19













0.99













Dividends per common share













0.23













0.23













0.23













0.21













0.21













Average common shares outstanding:





































































Basic













11,238,000













11,231,000













11,221,000













11,276,000













11,302,000













Diluted













11,262,000













11,260,000













11,240,000













11,283,000













11,313,000















































































































For the three-month period ended

















Quarterly Average Balance Sheet Data:













Mar. 31,

















Dec. 31,

















Sep. 30,

















June 30,

















Mar. 31,

















(dollars in thousands)













2025













2024













2024













2024













2024























































































Interest-bearing cash equivalents









$





143,206









$





64,976









$





5,547









$





39,432









$





182,427













AFS securities and membership stock













508,642













479,633













460,187













476,198













472,904













Loans receivable, gross













4,003,552













3,989,643













3,889,740













3,809,209













3,726,631













Total interest-earning assets













4,655,400













4,534,252













4,355,474













4,324,839













4,381,962













Other assets













290,739













291,217













283,056













285,956













291,591













Total assets









$





4,946,139









$





4,825,469









$





4,638,530









$





4,610,795









$





4,673,553





















































































Interest-bearing deposits









$





3,737,849









$





3,615,767









$





3,416,752









$





3,417,360









$





3,488,104













Securities sold under agreements to repurchase













15,000













15,000













12,321













9,398













9,398













FHLB advances













106,187













107,054













123,723













102,757













111,830













Subordinated debt













23,189













23,175













23,162













23,149













23,137













Total interest-bearing liabilities













3,882,225













3,760,996













3,575,958













3,552,664













3,632,469













Noninterest-bearing deposits













513,157













524,878













531,946













539,637













532,075













Other noninterest-bearing liabilities













31,282













31,442













33,737













35,198













33,902













Total liabilities













4,426,664













4,317,316













4,141,641













4,127,499













4,198,446





















































































Total stockholders’ equity













519,475













508,153













496,889













483,296













475,107





















































































Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity









$





4,946,139









$





4,825,469









$





4,638,530









$





4,610,795









$





4,673,553





















































































Return on average assets













1.27





%









1.21





%









1.07





%









1.17





%









0.97





%









Return on average common stockholders’ equity













12.1





%









11.5





%









10.0





%









11.2





%









9.5





%

















































































Net interest margin













3.39





%









3.36





%









3.37





%









3.25





%









3.15





%









Net interest spread













2.87





%









2.79





%









2.75





%









2.65





%









2.59





%

















































































Efficiency ratio













55.1





%









55.3





%









59.0





%









58.3





%









61.2





%

















