Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. Reports 38.7% Increase in Q3 Fiscal 2025 Net Income to $15.7 Million

Southern Missouri Bancorp reported a 38.7% increase in Q3 net income, driven by higher interest and noninterest income, despite rising expenses.
Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. reported a preliminary net income of $15.7 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, reflecting a 38.7% increase from the previous year's same quarter. This growth was driven mainly by higher net interest and noninterest income, despite some increases in expenses and taxes. Earnings per diluted share rose to $1.39, up $0.40 year-over-year. Key highlights include a return on average assets of 1.27% and a return on equity of 12.1%. The company also declared a cash dividend of $0.23 per share, marking its 124th consecutive quarterly dividend. The total assets increased to $5.0 billion, with significant growth in deposits and cash equivalents, while the provision for credit losses stood at $54.9 million. The report emphasizes strong asset growth while maintaining a watchful eye on credit risks amid a fluctuating economic landscape.
- Preliminary net income for Q3 fiscal 2025 increased to $15.7 million, marking a 38.7% increase year-over-year.
- Earnings per share (EPS) rose to $1.39, up 40.4% from the same quarter last year, indicating strong profitability growth.
- The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23, representing the 124th consecutive quarterly dividend, showcasing a commitment to returning value to shareholders.
- The efficiency ratio improved to 55.1%, down from 61.2% a year ago, demonstrating better cost management relative to income generation.
- Nonperforming loans (NPL) increased significantly to $22.0 million, or 0.55% of gross loans, compared to $6.7 million, or 0.17%, at the end of the previous fiscal year, indicating potential issues with loan performance.
- The allowance for credit losses (ACL) as a percentage of nonperforming loans dropped to 250.07%, down from 658.80%, suggesting a decreased buffer against defaults as credit quality deteriorates.
- Significant charge-offs of $1.1 million during the quarter, attributed largely to a single agricultural relationship with suspected fraudulent activity, which raises concerns about credit risk management.
What was the net income for Southern Missouri Bancorp in Q3 2025?
The preliminary net income for Q3 2025 was $15.7 million, a 38.7% increase from the previous year.
How much is the dividend declared by Southern Missouri Bancorp?
The Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per common share, payable on May 30, 2025.
What drove the increase in net interest income?
The increase in net interest income was driven by a rise in net interest margin and the average balance of interest-earning assets.
What are the key financial metrics for Q3 2025?
Key metrics include an ROA of 1.27% and an ROE of 12.1% for Q3 2025.
When will Southern Missouri Bancorp hold its conference call?
The conference call is scheduled for April 22, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Central Time.
$SMBC insiders have traded $SMBC stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SMBC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DOUGLAS BAGBY sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $413,560
- WILLIAM E YOUNG has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $357,830.
- DENNIS C ROBISON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,621 shares for an estimated $197,926.
- BRETT DORTON (EVP-CHIEF STRATEGIES OFFICER) sold 450 shares for an estimated $23,985
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
We have seen 51 institutional investors add shares of $SMBC stock to their portfolio, and 43 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MERCER GLOBAL ADVISORS INC /ADV added 91,128 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,228,013
- FJ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 66,987 shares (-15.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,843,044
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 60,953 shares (+243.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,496,873
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 31,267 shares (+17.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,793,787
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 21,176 shares (+2.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,214,867
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 18,623 shares (+4.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,068,401
- FMR LLC added 18,305 shares (+2.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,050,157
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SMBC in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/30/2024
- Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/30/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SMBC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SMBC forecast page.
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SMBC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SMBC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $69.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Andrew Liesch from SMBC Nikko set a target price of $66.0 on 10/30/2024
- Matt Olney from Stephens set a target price of $72.0 on 10/30/2024
Poplar Bluff, Missouri, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (“Company”) (NASDAQ: SMBC), the parent corporation of Southern Bank (“Bank”), today announced preliminary net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 of $15.7 million, an increase of $4.4 million or 38.7%, as compared to the same period of the prior fiscal year. The increase was attributable to increases in net interest income and noninterest income, partially offset by increases in noninterest expense, income taxes, and provision for credit losses. Preliminary net income was $1.39 per fully diluted common share for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, an increase of $0.40 as compared to the $0.99 per fully diluted common share reported for the same period of the prior fiscal year.
Highlights for the third quarter of fiscal 2025:
Earnings per common share (diluted) were $1.39, up $0.40, or 40.4%, as compared to the same quarter a year ago, and up $0.09, or 6.9%, from the second quarter of fiscal 2025, the linked quarter.
Annualized return on average assets (ROA) was 1.27%, while annualized return on average common equity (ROE) was 12.1%, as compared to 0.99% and 9.5%, respectively, in the same quarter a year ago, and 1.26% and 11.5%, respectively, in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, the linked quarter.
Net interest margin for the quarter was 3.39%, as compared to 3.15% reported for the same quarter a year ago, and up from 3.36% reported for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, the linked quarter. Net interest income increased $5.0 million, or 14.4%, compared to the same quarter a year ago, and increased $1.3 million, or 3.5% compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2025, the linked quarter.
Noninterest income was up 19.4% for the quarter, as compared to the same quarter a year ago, primarily as a result of losses realized on sale of available-for-sale (AFS) securities in the year ago quarter, and down 2.9% from the second quarter of fiscal 2025, the linked quarter.
Gross loan balances as of March 31, 2025, decreased by $3.5 million, or 0.1%, as compared to December 31, 2024, and increased by $252.3 million, or 6.7%, as compared to March 31, 2024.
Deposit balances as of March 31, 2025, increased by $50.8 million, or 1.2%, as compared to December 31, 2024, and by $275.3, million, or 6.9%, as compared to March 31, 2024.
Cash equivalent balances and time deposits as of March 31, 2025, increased by $81.1 million, or 55.5%, as compared to December 31, 2024, and increased by $58.4 million, or 34.6% as compared to March 31, 2024.
Tangible book value per share was $40.37, having increased by $4.86, or 13.7%, as compared to March 31, 2024.
Dividend Declared:
The Board of Directors, on April 15, 2025, declared a quarterly cash dividend on common stock of $0.23, payable May 30, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 15, 2025, marking the 124th consecutive quarterly dividend since the inception of the Company. The Board of Directors and management believe the payment of a quarterly cash dividend enhances stockholder value and demonstrates our commitment to and confidence in our future prospects.
Conference Call:
The Company will host a conference call to review the information provided in this press release on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at 8:30 a.m., central time. The call will be available live to interested parties by calling 1-833-470-1428 in the United States and from all other locations. Participants should use participant access code 154288. Telephone playback will be available beginning one hour following the conclusion of the call through April 27, 2025. The playback may be accessed by dialing 1-866-813-9403, and using the conference passcode 580314.
Balance Sheet Summary:
The Company experienced balance sheet growth in the first nine months of fiscal 2025, with total assets of $5.0 billion at March 31, 2025, reflecting an increase of $372.2 million, or 8.1%, as compared to June 30, 2024. Growth primarily reflected increases in net loans receivable, cash equivalents, and available for sale (AFS) securities.
Cash equivalents and time deposits were a combined $227.1 million at March 31, 2025, an increase of $165.7 million, or 270.0%, as compared to June 30, 2024. The increase was primarily the result of strong deposit generation that outpaced loan growth during the period. AFS securities were $462.9 million at March 31, 2025, up $35.0 million, or 8.2%, as compared to June 30, 2024.
Loans, net of the allowance for credit losses (ACL), were $4.0 billion at March 31, 2025, an increase of $171.3 million, or 4.5%, as compared to June 30, 2024. Gross loans increased by $173.7 million, while the ACL attributable to outstanding loan balances increased $2.4 million, or 4.6%, as compared to June 30, 2024. The increase in loan balances was attributable to growth in 1-4 family residential, commercial and industrial, construction and land development, multi-family real estate, agriculture real estate, owner occupied commercial real estate, and agricultural production loan balances. This increase was somewhat offset by decreases in consumer loans, loans secured by non-owner occupied commercial real estate, and other loan balances. The table below illustrates changes in loan balances by type over recent periods:
Summary Loan Data as of:
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
(dollars in thousands)
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
1-4 residential real estate
$
978,908
$
967,196
$
942,916
$
925,397
$
903,371
Non-owner occupied commercial real estate
897,125
882,484
903,678
899,770
898,911
Owner occupied commercial real estate
440,282
435,392
438,030
427,476
412,958
Multi-family real estate
405,445
376,081
371,177
384,564
417,106
Construction and land development
323,499
393,388
351,481
290,541
268,315
Agriculture real estate
247,027
239,912
239,787
232,520
233,853
Total loans secured by real estate
3,292,286
3,294,453
3,247,069
3,160,268
3,134,514
Commercial and industrial
488,116
484,799
457,018
450,147
436,093
Agriculture production
186,058
188,284
200,215
175,968
139,533
Consumer
54,022
56,017
58,735
59,671
56,506
All other loans
3,216
3,628
3,699
3,981
4,799
Total loans
4,023,698
4,027,181
3,966,736
3,850,035
3,771,445
Deferred loan fees, net
(189
)
(202
)
(218
)
(232
)
(251
)
Gross loans
4,023,509
4,026,979
3,966,518
3,849,803
3,771,194
Allowance for credit losses
(54,940
)
(54,740
)
(54,437
)
(52,516
)
(51,336
)
Net loans
$
3,968,569
$
3,972,239
$
3,912,081
$
3,797,287
$
3,719,858
Loans anticipated to fund in the next 90 days totaled $163.3 million at March 31, 2025, as compared to $172.5 million at December 31, 2024, and $117.2 million at March 31, 2024.
The Bank’s concentration in non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans is estimated at 304.0% of Tier 1 capital and ACL on March 31, 2025, as compared to 317.5% as of June 30, 2024, with these loans representing 40.4% of total loans at March 31, 2025. Multi-family residential real estate, hospitality (hotels/restaurants), care facilities, retail stand-alone, and strip centers are the most common collateral types within the non-owner occupied commercial real estate loan portfolio. The multi-family residential real estate loan portfolio commonly includes loans collateralized by properties currently in the low-income housing tax credit (LIHTC) program or that have exited the program. The hospitality and retail stand-alone segments include primarily franchised businesses; care facilities consisting mainly of skilled nursing and assisted living centers; and strip centers, which can be defined as non-mall shopping centers with a variety of tenants. Non-owner-occupied office property types included 31 loans totaling $23.9 million, or 0.59% of gross loans at March 31, 2025, none of which were adversely classified, and are generally comprised of smaller spaces with diverse tenants. The Company continues to monitor its commercial real estate concentration and the individual segments closely.
Nonperforming loans (NPL) were $22.0 million, or 0.55% of gross loans, at March 31, 2025, as compared to $6.7 million, or 0.17% of gross loans at June 30, 2024. Nonperforming assets (NPA) were $23.8 million, or 0.48% of total assets, at March 31, 2025, as compared to $10.6 million, or 0.23% of total assets, at June 30, 2024. The rise in NPAs reflects an increase in NPLs. The increase in NPLs was primarily attributable to several commercial relationships added in the third quarter of 2025 and the addition of three unrelated loans collateralized by single-family residential property in the linked quarter. The increase during the third quarter was mostly attributable to loans totaling $10 million primarily secured by two specific-purpose non-owner occupied commercial properties in different states. The loans have some guarantors in common. The properties, now vacant, were originally leased to a single tenant that became insolvent.
Our ACL at March 31, 2025, totaled $54.9 million, representing 1.37% of gross loans and 250% of nonperforming loans, as compared to an ACL of $52.5 million, representing 1.36% of gross loans and 786% of nonperforming loans at June 30, 2024. The Company has estimated its expected credit losses as of March 31, 2025, under ASC 326-20, and management believes the ACL as of that date was adequate based on that estimate. There remains, however, significant uncertainty as borrowers adjust to relatively high market interest rates, although the Federal Reserve has reduced short-term rates somewhat during this fiscal year. Qualitative adjustments in the Company’s ACL model were increased compared to June 30, 2024, due to various factors that are relevant to determining expected collectability of credit. Additionally, a provision for credit loss was required due to loan net charge offs and to provide reserves for overdrafts in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025. As a percentage of average loans outstanding, the Company recorded net charge offs of 0.11% (annualized) during the current period, as compared to 0.01% for the same period of the prior fiscal year. In the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, $1.1 million of net charge offs were realized, with the increase from prior periods primarily due to a single agricultural relationship with suspected fraudulent activity.
Total liabilities were $4.4 billion at March 31, 2025, an increase of $332.1 million, or 8.1%, as compared to June 30, 2024. Growth primarily reflected an increase in total deposits, other liabilities from the increase of accrued interest payable and income taxes payable, securities sold under agreements to repurchase, and FHLB advances.
Deposits were $4.3 billion at March 31, 2025, an increase of $318.3 million, or 8.1%, as compared to June 30, 2024. The deposit portfolio saw year-to-date increases in certificates of deposit and savings accounts, as customers remained willing to move balances into high yield savings accounts and special rate time deposits in the higher rate environment. Public unit balances totaled $575.8 million at March 31, 2025, a decrease of $18.8 million compared to June 30, 2024, and increased $9.8 million from December 31, 2024, the linked quarter, reflecting seasonal trends. Brokered deposits totaled $235.6 million at March 31, 2025, an increase of $61.8 million as compared to June 30, 2024, but a decrease of $18.5 million compared to December 31, 2024, the linked quarter. The average loan-to-deposit ratio for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 was 94.2%, as compared to 96.3% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and 92.7% for the same period of the prior fiscal year. The table below illustrates changes in deposit balances by type over recent periods:
Summary Deposit Data as of:
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
(dollars in thousands)
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
Non-interest bearing deposits
$
513,418
$
514,199
$
503,209
$
514,107
$
525,959
NOW accounts
1,167,296
1,211,402
1,128,917
1,239,663
1,300,358
MMDAs - non-brokered
345,810
347,271
320,252
334,774
359,569
Brokered MMDAs
2,013
3,018
12,058
2,025
10,084
Savings accounts
626,175
573,291
556,030
517,084
455,212
Total nonmaturity deposits
2,654,712
2,649,181
2,520,466
2,607,653
2,651,182
Certificates of deposit - non-brokered
1,373,109
1,310,421
1,258,583
1,163,650
1,158,063
Brokered certificates of deposit
233,561
251,025
261,093
171,756
176,867
Total certificates of deposit
1,606,670
1,561,446
1,519,676
1,335,406
1,334,930
Total deposits
$
4,261,382
$
4,210,627
$
4,040,142
$
3,943,059
$
3,986,112
Public unit nonmaturity accounts
$
472,010
$
482,406
$
447,638
$
541,445
$
572,631
Public unit certificates of deposit
103,741
83,506
62,882
53,144
51,834
Total public unit deposits
$
575,751
$
565,912
$
510,520
$
594,589
$
624,465
FHLB advances were $104.1 million at March 31, 2025, an increase of $2.0 million, or 2.0%, as compared to June 30, 2024.
The Company’s stockholders’ equity was $528.8 million at March 31, 2025, an increase of $40.0 million, or 8.2%, as compared to June 30, 2024. The increase was attributable primarily to earnings retained after cash dividends paid, in combination with a $3.5 million reduction in accumulated other comprehensive losses (AOCL) as the market value of the Company’s investments appreciated due to the decrease in market interest rates. The AOCL totaled $14.0 million at March 31, 2025, compared $17.5 million at June 30, 2024. The Company does not hold any securities classified as held-to-maturity.
Quarterly Income Statement Summary:
The Company’s net interest income for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, was $39.5 million, an increase of $5.0 million, or 14.4%, as compared to the same period of the prior fiscal year. The increase was attributable to a 6.2% increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets in the current three-month period compared to the same period a year ago, and an increase of 24 basis points in the net interest margin, from 3.15% to 3.39%. The primary driver of the net interest margin expansion, compared to the year ago period, was the yield on interest earning assets increasing 16 basis points, while the cost of interest bearing liabilities decreased 11 basis points.
Loan discount accretion and deposit premium amortization related to the Company’s November 2018 acquisition of First Commercial Bank, the May 2020 acquisition of Central Federal Savings & Loan Association, the February 2022 merger of FortuneBank, and the January 2023 acquisition of Citizens Bank & Trust resulted in $1.5 million in net interest income for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, as compared to $1.2 million in net interest income for the same period a year ago. Combined, this component of net interest income contributed 13 basis points to net interest margin in the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, as compared to an 11-basis point contribution for the same period of the prior fiscal year, and as compared to a nine-basis point contribution in the linked quarter, ended December 31, 2024, when net interest margin was 3.36%.
The Company recorded a PCL of $932,000 in the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, as compared to a PCL of $900,000 in the same period of the prior fiscal year. The current period PCL was the result of a $1.3 million provision attributable to the ACL for loan balances outstanding and a $368,000 negative provision attributable to the allowance for off-balance sheet credit exposures.
The Company’s noninterest income for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, was $6.7 million, an increase of $1.1 million, or 19.4%, as compared to the same period of the prior fiscal year. The increase was primarily attributable to recognized losses on the sale of AFS securities, which totaled $807,000 in the comparable quarter, as compared to a small gain recognized in the current quarter. Additionally, deposit account charges and related fees increased, partially offset by decreases in loan late charges and loan servicing fees.
Noninterest expense for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, was $25.4 million, an increase of $342,000, or 1.4%, as compared to the same period of the prior fiscal year. The increase as compared to the year-ago period was primarily attributable to increases in other noninterest expense, occupancy and equipment, and legal and professional fees. The increase in other noninterest expense was primarily due to card fraud losses and deposit product expenses. Occupancy and equipment expenses increased due to depreciation on recent capitalized expenditures, including buildings, equipment, and signage. In addition, higher maintenance costs and service agreements were experienced. Lastly, legal and professional fees were elevated due primarily to an increase in accruals for audit expenses and the remaining expenses associated with the performance improvement project. Partially offsetting these increases from the prior year period were decreases in in telecommunication expenses; intangible amortization, as the core deposit intangible recognized in an older merger was fully amortized in the second quarter of fiscal 2025; and advertising expenses.
The efficiency ratio for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, was 55.1%, as compared to 61.2% in the same period of the prior fiscal year. The improvement was attributable to net interest income and noninterest income growing faster than operating expenses.
The income tax provision for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, was $4.1 million, an increase of 45.9% as compared to the same period of the prior fiscal year, primarily due to the increase in net income before income taxes. The effective tax rate was 20.9% as compared to 20.1% in the same quarter of the prior fiscal year.
Forward-Looking Information:
Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release may be deemed to be forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, including: potential adverse impacts to the economic conditions in the Company’s local market areas, other markets where the Company has lending relationships, or other aspects of the Company’s business operations or financial markets, expected cost savings, synergies and other benefits from our merger and acquisition activities might not be realized to the extent expected, within the anticipated time frames, or at all, and costs or difficulties relating to integration matters, including but not limited to customer and employee retention and labor shortages, might be greater than expected and goodwill impairment charges might be incurred; the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of local economies in which we conduct operations; fluctuations in interest rates and the possibility of a recession; monetary and fiscal policies of the FRB and the U.S. Government and other governmental initiatives affecting the financial services industry; potential imposition of new or increased tariffs or changes to existing trade policies that could affect economic activity or specific industry sectors; the risks of lending and investing activities, including changes in the level and direction of loan delinquencies and write-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses; our ability to access cost-effective funding; the timely development and acceptance of our new products and services and the perceived overall value of these products and services by users, including the features, pricing and quality compared to competitors' products and services; fluctuations in real estate values in both residential and commercial real estate markets, as well as agricultural business conditions; demand for loans and deposits; legislative or regulatory changes that adversely affect our business; changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; results of regulatory examinations, including the possibility that a regulator may, among other things, require an increase in our reserve for credit losses or write-down of assets; the impact of technological changes; and our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing. Any forward-looking statements are based upon management’s beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those contained in such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking statements discussed might not occur, and you should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.
Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Summary Balance Sheet Data as of:
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
Cash equivalents and time deposits
$
227,136
$
146,078
$
75,591
$
61,395
$
168,763
Available for sale (AFS) securities
462,930
468,060
420,209
427,903
433,689
FHLB/FRB membership stock
18,269
18,099
18,064
17,802
17,734
Loans receivable, gross
4,023,509
4,026,979
3,966,518
3,849,803
3,771,194
Allowance for credit losses
54,940
54,740
54,437
52,516
51,336
Loans receivable, net
3,968,569
3,972,239
3,912,081
3,797,287
3,719,858
Bank-owned life insurance
75,156
74,643
74,119
73,601
73,101
Intangible assets
74,677
75,399
76,340
77,232
78,049
Premises and equipment
95,987
96,418
96,087
95,952
95,801
Other assets
53,772
56,738
56,709
53,144
59,997
Total assets
$
4,976,496
$
4,907,674
$
4,729,200
$
4,604,316
$
4,646,992
Interest-bearing deposits
$
3,747,964
$
3,696,428
$
3,536,933
$
3,428,952
$
3,437,420
Noninterest-bearing deposits
513,418
514,199
503,209
514,107
548,692
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
15,000
15,000
15,000
9,398
9,398
FHLB advances
104,072
107,070
107,069
102,050
102,043
Other liabilities
44,057
39,424
38,191
37,905
46,712
Subordinated debt
23,195
23,182
23,169
23,156
23,143
Total liabilities
4,447,706
4,395,303
4,223,571
4,115,568
4,167,408
Total stockholders’ equity
528,790
512,371
505,629
488,748
479,584
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
4,976,496
$
4,907,674
$
4,729,200
$
4,604,316
$
4,646,992
Equity to assets ratio
10.63
%
10.44
%
10.69
%
10.61
%
10.32
%
Common shares outstanding
11,299,962
11,277,167
11,277,167
11,277,737
11,366,094
Less: Restricted common shares not vested
50,658
46,653
56,553
57,956
57,956
Common shares for book value determination
11,249,304
11,230,514
11,220,614
11,219,781
11,308,138
Book value per common share
$
47.01
$
45.62
$
45.06
$
43.56
$
42.41
Less: Intangible assets per common share
6.64
6.71
6.80
6.88
6.90
Tangible book value per common share
(1)
40.37
38.91
38.26
36.68
35.51
Closing market price
52.02
57.37
56.49
45.01
43.71
(1) Non-GAAP financial measure.
Nonperforming asset data as of:
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
(dollars in thousands)
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
Nonaccrual loans
$
21,970
$
8,309
$
8,206
$
6,680
$
7,329
Accruing loans 90 days or more past due
—
—
—
—
81
Total nonperforming loans
21,970
8,309
8,206
6,680
7,410
Other real estate owned (OREO)
1,775
2,423
3,842
3,865
3,791
Personal property repossessed
56
37
21
23
60
Total nonperforming assets
$
23,801
$
10,769
$
12,069
$
10,568
$
11,261
Total nonperforming assets to total assets
0.48
%
0.22
%
0.26
%
0.23
%
0.24
%
Total nonperforming loans to gross loans
0.55
%
0.21
%
0.21
%
0.17
%
0.20
%
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
250.07
%
658.80
%
663.38
%
786.17
%
692.79
%
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans
1.37
%
1.36
%
1.37
%
1.36
%
1.36
%
Performing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty
$
23,304
$
24,083
$
24,340
$
24,602
$
24,848
For the three-month period ended
Quarterly Summary Income Statement Data:
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
Interest income:
Cash equivalents
$
1,585
$
784
$
78
$
541
$
2,587
AFS securities and membership stock
5,684
5,558
5,547
5,677
5,486
Loans receivable
62,656
63,082
61,753
58,449
55,952
Total interest income
69,925
69,424
67,378
64,667
64,025
Interest expense:
Deposits
28,795
29,538
28,796
27,999
27,893
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
189
226
160
125
128
FHLB advances
1,076
1,099
1,326
1,015
1,060
Subordinated debt
386
418
435
433
435
Total interest expense
30,446
31,281
30,717
29,572
29,516
Net interest income
39,479
38,143
36,661
35,095
34,509
Provision for credit losses
932
932
2,159
900
900
Noninterest income:
Deposit account charges and related fees
2,048
2,237
2,184
1,978
1,847
Bank card interchange income
1,341
1,301
1,499
1,770
1,301
Loan late charges
—
—
—
170
150
Loan servicing fees
224
232
286
494
267
Other loan fees
843
944
1,063
617
757
Net realized gains on sale of loans
114
133
361
97
99
Net realized gains (losses) on sale of AFS securities
48
—
—
—
(807
)
Earnings on bank owned life insurance
512
522
517
498
483
Insurance brokerage commissions
340
300
287
331
312
Wealth management fees
902
843
730
838
866
Other noninterest income
294
353
247
974
309
Total noninterest income
6,666
6,865
7,174
7,767
5,584
Noninterest expense:
Compensation and benefits
13,771
13,737
14,397
13,894
13,750
Occupancy and equipment, net
3,869
3,585
3,689
3,790
3,623
Data processing expense
2,359
2,224
2,171
1,929
2,349
Telecommunications expense
330
354
428
468
464
Deposit insurance premiums
674
588
472
638
677
Legal and professional fees
603
619
1,208
516
412
Advertising
530
442
546
640
622
Postage and office supplies
350
283
306
308
344
Intangible amortization
889
897
897
1,018
1,018
Foreclosed property expenses
37
73
12
52
60
Other noninterest expense
1,979
2,074
1,715
1,749
1,730
Total noninterest expense
25,391
24,876
25,841
25,002
25,049
Net income before income taxes
19,822
19,200
15,835
16,960
14,144
Income taxes
4,139
4,547
3,377
3,430
2,837
Net income
15,683
14,653
12,458
13,530
11,307
Less: Distributed and undistributed earnings allocated
to participating securities
71
61
62
69
58
Net income available to common shareholders
$
15,612
$
14,592
$
12,396
$
13,461
$
11,249
Basic earnings per common share
$
1.39
$
1.30
$
1.10
$
1.19
$
1.00
Diluted earnings per common share
1.39
1.30
1.10
1.19
0.99
Dividends per common share
0.23
0.23
0.23
0.21
0.21
Average common shares outstanding:
Basic
11,238,000
11,231,000
11,221,000
11,276,000
11,302,000
Diluted
11,262,000
11,260,000
11,240,000
11,283,000
11,313,000
For the three-month period ended
Quarterly Average Balance Sheet Data:
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
(dollars in thousands)
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
Interest-bearing cash equivalents
$
143,206
$
64,976
$
5,547
$
39,432
$
182,427
AFS securities and membership stock
508,642
479,633
460,187
476,198
472,904
Loans receivable, gross
4,003,552
3,989,643
3,889,740
3,809,209
3,726,631
Total interest-earning assets
4,655,400
4,534,252
4,355,474
4,324,839
4,381,962
Other assets
290,739
291,217
283,056
285,956
291,591
Total assets
$
4,946,139
$
4,825,469
$
4,638,530
$
4,610,795
$
4,673,553
Interest-bearing deposits
$
3,737,849
$
3,615,767
$
3,416,752
$
3,417,360
$
3,488,104
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
15,000
15,000
12,321
9,398
9,398
FHLB advances
106,187
107,054
123,723
102,757
111,830
Subordinated debt
23,189
23,175
23,162
23,149
23,137
Total interest-bearing liabilities
3,882,225
3,760,996
3,575,958
3,552,664
3,632,469
Noninterest-bearing deposits
513,157
524,878
531,946
539,637
532,075
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
31,282
31,442
33,737
35,198
33,902
Total liabilities
4,426,664
4,317,316
4,141,641
4,127,499
4,198,446
Total stockholders’ equity
519,475
508,153
496,889
483,296
475,107
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
4,946,139
$
4,825,469
$
4,638,530
$
4,610,795
$
4,673,553
Return on average assets
1.27
%
1.21
%
1.07
%
1.17
%
0.97
%
Return on average common stockholders’ equity
12.1
%
11.5
%
10.0
%
11.2
%
9.5
%
Net interest margin
3.39
%
3.36
%
3.37
%
3.25
%
3.15
%
Net interest spread
2.87
%
2.79
%
2.75
%
2.65
%
2.59
%
Efficiency ratio
55.1
%
55.3
%
59.0
%
58.3
%
61.2
%
