Stocks
SMBC

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. Reports 38.7% Increase in Q3 Fiscal 2025 Net Income to $15.7 Million

April 21, 2025 — 06:11 pm EDT

Written by None for Quiver Quantitative->

Southern Missouri Bancorp reported a 38.7% increase in Q3 net income, driven by higher interest and noninterest income, despite rising expenses.

Quiver AI Summary

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. reported a preliminary net income of $15.7 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, reflecting a 38.7% increase from the previous year's same quarter. This growth was driven mainly by higher net interest and noninterest income, despite some increases in expenses and taxes. Earnings per diluted share rose to $1.39, up $0.40 year-over-year. Key highlights include a return on average assets of 1.27% and a return on equity of 12.1%. The company also declared a cash dividend of $0.23 per share, marking its 124th consecutive quarterly dividend. The total assets increased to $5.0 billion, with significant growth in deposits and cash equivalents, while the provision for credit losses stood at $54.9 million. The report emphasizes strong asset growth while maintaining a watchful eye on credit risks amid a fluctuating economic landscape.

Potential Positives

  • Preliminary net income for Q3 fiscal 2025 increased to $15.7 million, marking a 38.7% increase year-over-year.
  • Earnings per share (EPS) rose to $1.39, up 40.4% from the same quarter last year, indicating strong profitability growth.
  • The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23, representing the 124th consecutive quarterly dividend, showcasing a commitment to returning value to shareholders.
  • The efficiency ratio improved to 55.1%, down from 61.2% a year ago, demonstrating better cost management relative to income generation.

Potential Negatives

  • Nonperforming loans (NPL) increased significantly to $22.0 million, or 0.55% of gross loans, compared to $6.7 million, or 0.17%, at the end of the previous fiscal year, indicating potential issues with loan performance.
  • The allowance for credit losses (ACL) as a percentage of nonperforming loans dropped to 250.07%, down from 658.80%, suggesting a decreased buffer against defaults as credit quality deteriorates.
  • Significant charge-offs of $1.1 million during the quarter, attributed largely to a single agricultural relationship with suspected fraudulent activity, which raises concerns about credit risk management.

FAQ

What was the net income for Southern Missouri Bancorp in Q3 2025?

The preliminary net income for Q3 2025 was $15.7 million, a 38.7% increase from the previous year.

How much is the dividend declared by Southern Missouri Bancorp?

The Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per common share, payable on May 30, 2025.

What drove the increase in net interest income?

The increase in net interest income was driven by a rise in net interest margin and the average balance of interest-earning assets.

What are the key financial metrics for Q3 2025?

Key metrics include an ROA of 1.27% and an ROE of 12.1% for Q3 2025.

When will Southern Missouri Bancorp hold its conference call?

The conference call is scheduled for April 22, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Central Time.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$SMBC Insider Trading Activity

$SMBC insiders have traded $SMBC stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SMBC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • DOUGLAS BAGBY sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $413,560
  • WILLIAM E YOUNG has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $357,830.
  • DENNIS C ROBISON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,621 shares for an estimated $197,926.
  • BRETT DORTON (EVP-CHIEF STRATEGIES OFFICER) sold 450 shares for an estimated $23,985

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SMBC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 51 institutional investors add shares of $SMBC stock to their portfolio, and 43 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$SMBC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SMBC in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/30/2024
  • Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/30/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SMBC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SMBC forecast page.

$SMBC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SMBC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SMBC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $69.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Andrew Liesch from SMBC Nikko set a target price of $66.0 on 10/30/2024
  • Matt Olney from Stephens set a target price of $72.0 on 10/30/2024

Full Release



Poplar Bluff, Missouri, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (“Company”) (NASDAQ: SMBC), the parent corporation of Southern Bank (“Bank”), today announced preliminary net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 of $15.7 million, an increase of $4.4 million or 38.7%, as compared to the same period of the prior fiscal year. The increase was attributable to increases in net interest income and noninterest income, partially offset by increases in noninterest expense, income taxes, and provision for credit losses. Preliminary net income was $1.39 per fully diluted common share for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, an increase of $0.40 as compared to the $0.99 per fully diluted common share reported for the same period of the prior fiscal year.




Highlights for the third quarter of fiscal 2025:




  • Earnings per common share (diluted) were $1.39, up $0.40, or 40.4%, as compared to the same quarter a year ago, and up $0.09, or 6.9%, from the second quarter of fiscal 2025, the linked quarter.






  • Annualized return on average assets (ROA) was 1.27%, while annualized return on average common equity (ROE) was 12.1%, as compared to 0.99% and 9.5%, respectively, in the same quarter a year ago, and 1.26% and 11.5%, respectively, in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, the linked quarter.






  • Net interest margin for the quarter was 3.39%, as compared to 3.15% reported for the same quarter a year ago, and up from 3.36% reported for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, the linked quarter. Net interest income increased $5.0 million, or 14.4%, compared to the same quarter a year ago, and increased $1.3 million, or 3.5% compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2025, the linked quarter.






  • Noninterest income was up 19.4% for the quarter, as compared to the same quarter a year ago, primarily as a result of losses realized on sale of available-for-sale (AFS) securities in the year ago quarter, and down 2.9% from the second quarter of fiscal 2025, the linked quarter.






  • Gross loan balances as of March 31, 2025, decreased by $3.5 million, or 0.1%, as compared to December 31, 2024, and increased by $252.3 million, or 6.7%, as compared to March 31, 2024.






  • Deposit balances as of March 31, 2025, increased by $50.8 million, or 1.2%, as compared to December 31, 2024, and by $275.3, million, or 6.9%, as compared to March 31, 2024.






  • Cash equivalent balances and time deposits as of March 31, 2025, increased by $81.1 million, or 55.5%, as compared to December 31, 2024, and increased by $58.4 million, or 34.6% as compared to March 31, 2024.






  • Tangible book value per share was $40.37, having increased by $4.86, or 13.7%, as compared to March 31, 2024.








Dividend Declared:



The Board of Directors, on April 15, 2025, declared a quarterly cash dividend on common stock of $0.23, payable May 30, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 15, 2025, marking the 124th consecutive quarterly dividend since the inception of the Company. The Board of Directors and management believe the payment of a quarterly cash dividend enhances stockholder value and demonstrates our commitment to and confidence in our future prospects.




Conference Call:



The Company will host a conference call to review the information provided in this press release on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at 8:30 a.m., central time. The call will be available live to interested parties by calling 1-833-470-1428 in the United States and from all other locations. Participants should use participant access code 154288. Telephone playback will be available beginning one hour following the conclusion of the call through April 27, 2025. The playback may be accessed by dialing 1-866-813-9403, and using the conference passcode 580314.




Balance Sheet Summary:



The Company experienced balance sheet growth in the first nine months of fiscal 2025, with total assets of $5.0 billion at March 31, 2025, reflecting an increase of $372.2 million, or 8.1%, as compared to June 30, 2024. Growth primarily reflected increases in net loans receivable, cash equivalents, and available for sale (AFS) securities.



Cash equivalents and time deposits were a combined $227.1 million at March 31, 2025, an increase of $165.7 million, or 270.0%, as compared to June 30, 2024. The increase was primarily the result of strong deposit generation that outpaced loan growth during the period. AFS securities were $462.9 million at March 31, 2025, up $35.0 million, or 8.2%, as compared to June 30, 2024.



Loans, net of the allowance for credit losses (ACL), were $4.0 billion at March 31, 2025, an increase of $171.3 million, or 4.5%, as compared to June 30, 2024. Gross loans increased by $173.7 million, while the ACL attributable to outstanding loan balances increased $2.4 million, or 4.6%, as compared to June 30, 2024. The increase in loan balances was attributable to growth in 1-4 family residential, commercial and industrial, construction and land development, multi-family real estate, agriculture real estate, owner occupied commercial real estate, and agricultural production loan balances. This increase was somewhat offset by decreases in consumer loans, loans secured by non-owner occupied commercial real estate, and other loan balances. The table below illustrates changes in loan balances by type over recent periods:
















Summary Loan Data as of:




Mar. 31,




Dec. 31,




Sep. 30,




June 30,




Mar. 31,


(dollars in thousands)


2025



2024



2024



2024



2024

















1-4 residential real estate

$
978,908


$
967,196


$
942,916


$
925,397


$
903,371

Non-owner occupied commercial real estate


897,125



882,484



903,678



899,770



898,911

Owner occupied commercial real estate


440,282



435,392



438,030



427,476



412,958

Multi-family real estate


405,445



376,081



371,177



384,564



417,106

Construction and land development


323,499



393,388



351,481



290,541



268,315

Agriculture real estate


247,027



239,912



239,787



232,520



233,853

Total loans secured by real estate


3,292,286



3,294,453



3,247,069



3,160,268



3,134,514

















Commercial and industrial


488,116



484,799



457,018



450,147



436,093

Agriculture production


186,058



188,284



200,215



175,968



139,533

Consumer


54,022



56,017



58,735



59,671



56,506

All other loans


3,216



3,628



3,699



3,981



4,799

Total loans


4,023,698



4,027,181



3,966,736



3,850,035



3,771,445

















Deferred loan fees, net


(189
)


(202
)


(218
)


(232
)


(251
)

Gross loans


4,023,509



4,026,979



3,966,518



3,849,803



3,771,194

Allowance for credit losses


(54,940
)


(54,740
)


(54,437
)


(52,516
)


(51,336
)

Net loans

$
3,968,569


$
3,972,239


$
3,912,081


$
3,797,287


$
3,719,858






Loans anticipated to fund in the next 90 days totaled $163.3 million at March 31, 2025, as compared to $172.5 million at December 31, 2024, and $117.2 million at March 31, 2024.



The Bank’s concentration in non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans is estimated at 304.0% of Tier 1 capital and ACL on March 31, 2025, as compared to 317.5% as of June 30, 2024, with these loans representing 40.4% of total loans at March 31, 2025. Multi-family residential real estate, hospitality (hotels/restaurants), care facilities, retail stand-alone, and strip centers are the most common collateral types within the non-owner occupied commercial real estate loan portfolio. The multi-family residential real estate loan portfolio commonly includes loans collateralized by properties currently in the low-income housing tax credit (LIHTC) program or that have exited the program. The hospitality and retail stand-alone segments include primarily franchised businesses; care facilities consisting mainly of skilled nursing and assisted living centers; and strip centers, which can be defined as non-mall shopping centers with a variety of tenants. Non-owner-occupied office property types included 31 loans totaling $23.9 million, or 0.59% of gross loans at March 31, 2025, none of which were adversely classified, and are generally comprised of smaller spaces with diverse tenants. The Company continues to monitor its commercial real estate concentration and the individual segments closely.



Nonperforming loans (NPL) were $22.0 million, or 0.55% of gross loans, at March 31, 2025, as compared to $6.7 million, or 0.17% of gross loans at June 30, 2024. Nonperforming assets (NPA) were $23.8 million, or 0.48% of total assets, at March 31, 2025, as compared to $10.6 million, or 0.23% of total assets, at June 30, 2024. The rise in NPAs reflects an increase in NPLs. The increase in NPLs was primarily attributable to several commercial relationships added in the third quarter of 2025 and the addition of three unrelated loans collateralized by single-family residential property in the linked quarter. The increase during the third quarter was mostly attributable to loans totaling $10 million primarily secured by two specific-purpose non-owner occupied commercial properties in different states. The loans have some guarantors in common. The properties, now vacant, were originally leased to a single tenant that became insolvent.



Our ACL at March 31, 2025, totaled $54.9 million, representing 1.37% of gross loans and 250% of nonperforming loans, as compared to an ACL of $52.5 million, representing 1.36% of gross loans and 786% of nonperforming loans at June 30, 2024. The Company has estimated its expected credit losses as of March 31, 2025, under ASC 326-20, and management believes the ACL as of that date was adequate based on that estimate. There remains, however, significant uncertainty as borrowers adjust to relatively high market interest rates, although the Federal Reserve has reduced short-term rates somewhat during this fiscal year. Qualitative adjustments in the Company’s ACL model were increased compared to June 30, 2024, due to various factors that are relevant to determining expected collectability of credit. Additionally, a provision for credit loss was required due to loan net charge offs and to provide reserves for overdrafts in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025. As a percentage of average loans outstanding, the Company recorded net charge offs of 0.11% (annualized) during the current period, as compared to 0.01% for the same period of the prior fiscal year. In the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, $1.1 million of net charge offs were realized, with the increase from prior periods primarily due to a single agricultural relationship with suspected fraudulent activity.



Total liabilities were $4.4 billion at March 31, 2025, an increase of $332.1 million, or 8.1%, as compared to June 30, 2024. Growth primarily reflected an increase in total deposits, other liabilities from the increase of accrued interest payable and income taxes payable, securities sold under agreements to repurchase, and FHLB advances.



Deposits were $4.3 billion at March 31, 2025, an increase of $318.3 million, or 8.1%, as compared to June 30, 2024. The deposit portfolio saw year-to-date increases in certificates of deposit and savings accounts, as customers remained willing to move balances into high yield savings accounts and special rate time deposits in the higher rate environment. Public unit balances totaled $575.8 million at March 31, 2025, a decrease of $18.8 million compared to June 30, 2024, and increased $9.8 million from December 31, 2024, the linked quarter, reflecting seasonal trends. Brokered deposits totaled $235.6 million at March 31, 2025, an increase of $61.8 million as compared to June 30, 2024, but a decrease of $18.5 million compared to December 31, 2024, the linked quarter. The average loan-to-deposit ratio for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 was 94.2%, as compared to 96.3% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and 92.7% for the same period of the prior fiscal year. The table below illustrates changes in deposit balances by type over recent periods:
















Summary Deposit Data as of:




Mar. 31,




Dec. 31,




Sep. 30,




June 30,




Mar. 31,


(dollars in thousands)


2025


2024


2024


2024


2024

















Non-interest bearing deposits

$
513,418

$
514,199

$
503,209

$
514,107

$
525,959

NOW accounts


1,167,296


1,211,402


1,128,917


1,239,663


1,300,358

MMDAs - non-brokered


345,810


347,271


320,252


334,774


359,569

Brokered MMDAs


2,013


3,018


12,058


2,025


10,084

Savings accounts


626,175


573,291


556,030


517,084


455,212

Total nonmaturity deposits


2,654,712


2,649,181


2,520,466


2,607,653


2,651,182

















Certificates of deposit - non-brokered


1,373,109


1,310,421


1,258,583


1,163,650


1,158,063

Brokered certificates of deposit


233,561


251,025


261,093


171,756


176,867

Total certificates of deposit


1,606,670


1,561,446


1,519,676


1,335,406


1,334,930

















Total deposits

$
4,261,382

$
4,210,627

$
4,040,142

$
3,943,059

$
3,986,112

















Public unit nonmaturity accounts

$
472,010

$
482,406

$
447,638

$
541,445

$
572,631

Public unit certificates of deposit


103,741


83,506


62,882


53,144


51,834

Total public unit deposits

$
575,751

$
565,912

$
510,520

$
594,589

$
624,465






FHLB advances were $104.1 million at March 31, 2025, an increase of $2.0 million, or 2.0%, as compared to June 30, 2024.



The Company’s stockholders’ equity was $528.8 million at March 31, 2025, an increase of $40.0 million, or 8.2%, as compared to June 30, 2024. The increase was attributable primarily to earnings retained after cash dividends paid, in combination with a $3.5 million reduction in accumulated other comprehensive losses (AOCL) as the market value of the Company’s investments appreciated due to the decrease in market interest rates. The AOCL totaled $14.0 million at March 31, 2025, compared $17.5 million at June 30, 2024. The Company does not hold any securities classified as held-to-maturity.





Quarterly Income Statement Summary:



The Company’s net interest income for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, was $39.5 million, an increase of $5.0 million, or 14.4%, as compared to the same period of the prior fiscal year. The increase was attributable to a 6.2% increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets in the current three-month period compared to the same period a year ago, and an increase of 24 basis points in the net interest margin, from 3.15% to 3.39%. The primary driver of the net interest margin expansion, compared to the year ago period, was the yield on interest earning assets increasing 16 basis points, while the cost of interest bearing liabilities decreased 11 basis points.



Loan discount accretion and deposit premium amortization related to the Company’s November 2018 acquisition of First Commercial Bank, the May 2020 acquisition of Central Federal Savings & Loan Association, the February 2022 merger of FortuneBank, and the January 2023 acquisition of Citizens Bank & Trust resulted in $1.5 million in net interest income for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, as compared to $1.2 million in net interest income for the same period a year ago. Combined, this component of net interest income contributed 13 basis points to net interest margin in the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, as compared to an 11-basis point contribution for the same period of the prior fiscal year, and as compared to a nine-basis point contribution in the linked quarter, ended December 31, 2024, when net interest margin was 3.36%.



The Company recorded a PCL of $932,000 in the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, as compared to a PCL of $900,000 in the same period of the prior fiscal year. The current period PCL was the result of a $1.3 million provision attributable to the ACL for loan balances outstanding and a $368,000 negative provision attributable to the allowance for off-balance sheet credit exposures.



The Company’s noninterest income for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, was $6.7 million, an increase of $1.1 million, or 19.4%, as compared to the same period of the prior fiscal year. The increase was primarily attributable to recognized losses on the sale of AFS securities, which totaled $807,000 in the comparable quarter, as compared to a small gain recognized in the current quarter. Additionally, deposit account charges and related fees increased, partially offset by decreases in loan late charges and loan servicing fees.



Noninterest expense for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, was $25.4 million, an increase of $342,000, or 1.4%, as compared to the same period of the prior fiscal year. The increase as compared to the year-ago period was primarily attributable to increases in other noninterest expense, occupancy and equipment, and legal and professional fees. The increase in other noninterest expense was primarily due to card fraud losses and deposit product expenses. Occupancy and equipment expenses increased due to depreciation on recent capitalized expenditures, including buildings, equipment, and signage. In addition, higher maintenance costs and service agreements were experienced. Lastly, legal and professional fees were elevated due primarily to an increase in accruals for audit expenses and the remaining expenses associated with the performance improvement project. Partially offsetting these increases from the prior year period were decreases in in telecommunication expenses; intangible amortization, as the core deposit intangible recognized in an older merger was fully amortized in the second quarter of fiscal 2025; and advertising expenses.



The efficiency ratio for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, was 55.1%, as compared to 61.2% in the same period of the prior fiscal year. The improvement was attributable to net interest income and noninterest income growing faster than operating expenses.



The income tax provision for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, was $4.1 million, an increase of 45.9% as compared to the same period of the prior fiscal year, primarily due to the increase in net income before income taxes. The effective tax rate was 20.9% as compared to 20.1% in the same quarter of the prior fiscal year.




Forward-Looking Information:



Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release may be deemed to be forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, including: potential adverse impacts to the economic conditions in the Company’s local market areas, other markets where the Company has lending relationships, or other aspects of the Company’s business operations or financial markets, expected cost savings, synergies and other benefits from our merger and acquisition activities might not be realized to the extent expected, within the anticipated time frames, or at all, and costs or difficulties relating to integration matters, including but not limited to customer and employee retention and labor shortages, might be greater than expected and goodwill impairment charges might be incurred; the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of local economies in which we conduct operations; fluctuations in interest rates and the possibility of a recession; monetary and fiscal policies of the FRB and the U.S. Government and other governmental initiatives affecting the financial services industry; potential imposition of new or increased tariffs or changes to existing trade policies that could affect economic activity or specific industry sectors; the risks of lending and investing activities, including changes in the level and direction of loan delinquencies and write-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses; our ability to access cost-effective funding; the timely development and acceptance of our new products and services and the perceived overall value of these products and services by users, including the features, pricing and quality compared to competitors' products and services; fluctuations in real estate values in both residential and commercial real estate markets, as well as agricultural business conditions; demand for loans and deposits; legislative or regulatory changes that adversely affect our business; changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; results of regulatory examinations, including the possibility that a regulator may, among other things, require an increase in our reserve for credit losses or write-down of assets; the impact of technological changes; and our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing. Any forward-looking statements are based upon management’s beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those contained in such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking statements discussed might not occur, and you should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.




Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc.




UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

















Summary Balance Sheet Data as of:




Mar. 31,




Dec. 31,




Sep. 30,




June 30,




Mar. 31,




(dollars in thousands, except per share data)


2025


2024


2024


2024


2024




















Cash equivalents and time deposits

$
227,136

$
146,078

$
75,591

$
61,395

$
168,763

Available for sale (AFS) securities


462,930


468,060


420,209


427,903


433,689

FHLB/FRB membership stock


18,269


18,099


18,064


17,802


17,734

Loans receivable, gross


4,023,509


4,026,979


3,966,518


3,849,803


3,771,194

Allowance for credit losses


54,940


54,740


54,437


52,516


51,336

Loans receivable, net


3,968,569


3,972,239


3,912,081


3,797,287


3,719,858

Bank-owned life insurance


75,156


74,643


74,119


73,601


73,101

Intangible assets


74,677


75,399


76,340


77,232


78,049

Premises and equipment


95,987


96,418


96,087


95,952


95,801

Other assets


53,772


56,738


56,709


53,144


59,997

Total assets

$
4,976,496

$
4,907,674

$
4,729,200

$
4,604,316

$
4,646,992


















Interest-bearing deposits

$
3,747,964

$
3,696,428

$
3,536,933

$
3,428,952

$
3,437,420

Noninterest-bearing deposits


513,418


514,199


503,209


514,107


548,692

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase


15,000


15,000


15,000


9,398


9,398

FHLB advances


104,072


107,070


107,069


102,050


102,043

Other liabilities


44,057


39,424


38,191


37,905


46,712

Subordinated debt


23,195


23,182


23,169


23,156


23,143

Total liabilities


4,447,706


4,395,303


4,223,571


4,115,568


4,167,408


















Total stockholders’ equity


528,790


512,371


505,629


488,748


479,584


















Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$
4,976,496

$
4,907,674

$
4,729,200

$
4,604,316

$
4,646,992


















Equity to assets ratio


10.63
%

10.44
%

10.69
%

10.61
%

10.32
%


















Common shares outstanding


11,299,962


11,277,167


11,277,167


11,277,737


11,366,094

Less: Restricted common shares not vested


50,658


46,653


56,553


57,956


57,956

Common shares for book value determination


11,249,304


11,230,514


11,220,614


11,219,781


11,308,138


















Book value per common share

$
47.01

$
45.62

$
45.06

$
43.56

$
42.41

Less: Intangible assets per common share


6.64


6.71


6.80


6.88


6.90

Tangible book value per common share

(1)


40.37


38.91


38.26


36.68


35.51

Closing market price


52.02


57.37


56.49


45.01


43.71


(1)   Non-GAAP financial measure.

















Nonperforming asset data as of:




Mar. 31,




Dec. 31,




Sep. 30,




June 30,




Mar. 31,




(dollars in thousands)


2025


2024


2024


2024


2024




















Nonaccrual loans

$
21,970

$
8,309

$
8,206

$
6,680

$
7,329

Accruing loans 90 days or more past due


















81

Total nonperforming loans


21,970


8,309


8,206


6,680


7,410

Other real estate owned (OREO)


1,775


2,423


3,842


3,865


3,791

Personal property repossessed


56


37


21


23


60

Total nonperforming assets

$
23,801

$
10,769

$
12,069

$
10,568

$
11,261


















Total nonperforming assets to total assets


0.48
%

0.22
%

0.26
%

0.23
%

0.24
%

Total nonperforming loans to gross loans


0.55
%

0.21
%

0.21
%

0.17
%

0.20
%

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans


250.07
%

658.80
%

663.38
%

786.17
%

692.79
%

Allowance for credit losses to gross loans


1.37
%

1.36
%

1.37
%

1.36
%

1.36
%


















Performing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty

$
23,304

$
24,083

$
24,340

$
24,602

$
24,848





















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































For the three-month period ended


Quarterly Summary Income Statement Data:


Mar. 31,




Dec. 31,




Sep. 30,




June 30,




Mar. 31,


(dollars in thousands, except per share data)


2025


2024


2024


2024


2024

















Interest income:















Cash equivalents

$
1,585

$
784

$
78

$
541

$
2,587

AFS securities and membership stock


5,684


5,558


5,547


5,677


5,486

Loans receivable


62,656


63,082


61,753


58,449


55,952

Total interest income


69,925


69,424


67,378


64,667


64,025

Interest expense:















Deposits


28,795


29,538


28,796


27,999


27,893

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase


189


226


160


125


128

FHLB advances


1,076


1,099


1,326


1,015


1,060

Subordinated debt


386


418


435


433


435

Total interest expense


30,446


31,281


30,717


29,572


29,516

Net interest income


39,479


38,143


36,661


35,095


34,509

Provision for credit losses


932


932


2,159


900


900

Noninterest income:















Deposit account charges and related fees


2,048


2,237


2,184


1,978


1,847

Bank card interchange income


1,341


1,301


1,499


1,770


1,301

Loan late charges














170


150

Loan servicing fees


224


232


286


494


267

Other loan fees


843


944


1,063


617


757

Net realized gains on sale of loans


114


133


361


97


99

Net realized gains (losses) on sale of AFS securities


48














(807
)

Earnings on bank owned life insurance


512


522


517


498


483

Insurance brokerage commissions


340


300


287


331


312

Wealth management fees


902


843


730


838


866

Other noninterest income


294


353


247


974


309

Total noninterest income


6,666


6,865


7,174


7,767


5,584

Noninterest expense:















Compensation and benefits


13,771


13,737


14,397


13,894


13,750

Occupancy and equipment, net


3,869


3,585


3,689


3,790


3,623

Data processing expense


2,359


2,224


2,171


1,929


2,349

Telecommunications expense


330


354


428


468


464

Deposit insurance premiums


674


588


472


638


677

Legal and professional fees


603


619


1,208


516


412

Advertising


530


442


546


640


622

Postage and office supplies


350


283


306


308


344

Intangible amortization


889


897


897


1,018


1,018

Foreclosed property expenses


37


73


12


52


60

Other noninterest expense


1,979


2,074


1,715


1,749


1,730

Total noninterest expense


25,391


24,876


25,841


25,002


25,049

Net income before income taxes


19,822


19,200


15,835


16,960


14,144

Income taxes


4,139


4,547


3,377


3,430


2,837

Net income


15,683


14,653


12,458


13,530


11,307

Less: Distributed and undistributed earnings allocated















to participating securities


71


61


62


69


58

Net income available to common shareholders

$
15,612

$
14,592

$
12,396

$
13,461

$
11,249

















Basic earnings per common share

$
1.39

$
1.30

$
1.10

$
1.19

$
1.00

Diluted earnings per common share


1.39


1.30


1.10


1.19


0.99

Dividends per common share


0.23


0.23


0.23


0.21


0.21

Average common shares outstanding:















Basic


11,238,000


11,231,000


11,221,000


11,276,000


11,302,000

Diluted


11,262,000


11,260,000


11,240,000


11,283,000


11,313,000






































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































For the three-month period ended


Quarterly Average Balance Sheet Data:


Mar. 31,




Dec. 31,




Sep. 30,




June 30,




Mar. 31,


(dollars in thousands)


2025


2024


2024


2024


2024


















Interest-bearing cash equivalents

$
143,206

$
64,976

$
5,547

$
39,432

$
182,427

AFS securities and membership stock


508,642


479,633


460,187


476,198


472,904

Loans receivable, gross


4,003,552


3,989,643


3,889,740


3,809,209


3,726,631

Total interest-earning assets


4,655,400


4,534,252


4,355,474


4,324,839


4,381,962

Other assets


290,739


291,217


283,056


285,956


291,591

Total assets

$
4,946,139

$
4,825,469

$
4,638,530

$
4,610,795

$
4,673,553


















Interest-bearing deposits

$
3,737,849

$
3,615,767

$
3,416,752

$
3,417,360

$
3,488,104

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase


15,000


15,000


12,321


9,398


9,398

FHLB advances


106,187


107,054


123,723


102,757


111,830

Subordinated debt


23,189


23,175


23,162


23,149


23,137

Total interest-bearing liabilities


3,882,225


3,760,996


3,575,958


3,552,664


3,632,469

Noninterest-bearing deposits


513,157


524,878


531,946


539,637


532,075

Other noninterest-bearing liabilities


31,282


31,442


33,737


35,198


33,902

Total liabilities


4,426,664


4,317,316


4,141,641


4,127,499


4,198,446


















Total stockholders’ equity


519,475


508,153


496,889


483,296


475,107


















Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$
4,946,139

$
4,825,469

$
4,638,530

$
4,610,795

$
4,673,553


















Return on average assets


1.27
%

1.21
%

1.07
%

1.17
%

0.97
%

Return on average common stockholders’ equity


12.1
%

11.5
%

10.0
%

11.2
%

9.5
%


















Net interest margin


3.39
%

3.36
%

3.37
%

3.25
%

3.15
%

Net interest spread


2.87
%

2.79
%

2.75
%

2.65
%

2.59
%


















Efficiency ratio


55.1
%

55.3
%

59.0
%

58.3
%

61.2
%
 


 

  

 

      


    
    



  






This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

                                                                    
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

                  

      

    

      





  

  
    
                
          




  

        Tags
      

  
Stocks





  


                

                          

                                

              

                
      
      
                                                                                                                                        
            

                  
        
                                            
                                                                
                
              


                  



            




            





        

        Quiver Quantitative logo
      

    

    
                        




  Quiver Quantitative



                  
    Contributor
  

  

                

  

    

  Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets->

  Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data->

  Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets->

            




  More articles by this author->



    


    

  







      






      
    
              

            

                  

                  

            

  
      

      

      

      


    
    



    

  



      

      

      


    
    



    

  



    

  



  
      



    
    








  









  

    
Stocks mentioned

  


  

        



  SMBC
  



      






  

  
      



    
    







  


          

              

    

  

  




                  

  

    

    

      


                  

            
            








              


  
More Related Articles
  



            








          
                                    
                      
                  



	
	

		

			Info icon
			
This data feed is not available at this time.

		

	


	

      





                
    

        

                            
                    
                    
                
                            

                    
                

                                    
                        
                        
                    
                                                    

            
                

                                    
                        
                        
                    
                                                    

            
                

                                    
                        
                        
                    
                                                    

            
                

                                    
                        
                        
                    
                                                    

            
                

                                    
                        
                        
                    
                                                    

            
                

                                    
                        
                        
                    
                                                    

            
                

                                    
                        
                        
                    
                                                    

            
                

                                    
                        
                        
                    
                                                    

            
                

                                    
                        
                        
                    
                                                    

            
                

                                    
                        
                        
                    
                                                    

                        

    

        
            Data is currently not available
        
    





  	


	
    
		
  • 
			
    
				
    
				
										
				
				
    
					
											
						
									
    
			
    
							
    
									
    
					
    • 
	


  
	



    
  
    
          

        
                  

            


  

  





    

          




  Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.