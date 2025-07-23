Stocks
SMBC

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. Reports 16.7% Increase in Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2025 Net Income and 125th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend Declaration

July 23, 2025 — 04:42 pm EDT

Southern Missouri Bancorp reports Q4 2025 net income of $15.8 million, up 16.7% from the previous year.

Quiver AI Summary

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. reported a preliminary net income of $15.8 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, a 16.7% increase from the previous year, driven by higher net interest income and a lower tax provision. Earnings per share rose to $1.39, while full-year income reached $58.6 million, with diluted earnings per share at $5.18. Total assets grew by 9% to $5 billion, and gross loans increased by 6.5% over the fiscal year. The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share, representing the 125th consecutive dividend. Despite challenges such as an increased provision for credit loss and a decline in noninterest income, positive growth trends in deposits and loans were noted, reflecting the bank's strong performance amidst economic uncertainties.

Potential Positives

  • Preliminary net income for Q4 fiscal 2025 was $15.8 million, a 16.7% increase year-over-year, signaling strong financial performance.
  • Dividends declared increased by 8.7%, marking the 125th consecutive quarterly dividend, demonstrating a commitment to returning value to shareholders.
  • Tangible book value per share increased by 14.1% to $41.87, reflecting enhanced shareholder value and financial strength.
  • Overall assets grew to $5.0 billion, a 9.0% increase year-over-year, indicating strong growth in the company’s balance sheet.

Potential Negatives

  • Nonperforming loans (NPLs) increased significantly to $23.0 million, or 0.56% of gross loans, compared to $6.7 million, or 0.17% of gross loans, a year ago, indicating potential issues with credit quality.
  • Provision for credit loss (PCL) rose to $2.5 million in the fourth quarter, up from $900,000 in the same period of the prior year, signaling increasing concerns regarding loan losses.
  • External factors, particularly high market interest rates and potential economic downturns, introduce uncertainty and risks that could adversely impact future financial performance.

FAQ

What is Southern Missouri Bancorp's net income for Q4 FY 2025?

Southern Missouri Bancorp reported a net income of $15.8 million for Q4 FY 2025, an increase of 16.7% year-over-year.

How much is the dividend declared per share?

The declared quarterly cash dividend is $0.25 per share, reflecting an 8.7% increase from the previous quarter.

What drove the profit increase in Q4 FY 2025?

The profit increase was primarily due to higher net interest income and lower provision for income taxes, despite increased credit loss provisions.

What is the company's earnings per diluted share for FY 2025?

For FY 2025, Southern Missouri Bancorp reported diluted earnings per share of $5.18, up $0.76 from FY 2024.

When will the conference call take place for this press release?

The conference call to discuss this press release is scheduled for July 24, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. Central Time.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


Poplar Bluff, Missouri, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (“Company”) (NASDAQ: SMBC), the parent corporation of Southern Bank (“Bank”), today announced preliminary net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 of $15.8 million, an increase of $2.3 million or 16.7%, as compared to the same period of the prior fiscal year. The increase was primarily attributable to higher net interest income and lower provision for income taxes. This was partially offset by higher provision for credit loss (PCL), noninterest expense, and lower noninterest income. Preliminary net income was $1.39 per fully diluted common share for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, an increase of $0.20 as compared to the $1.19 per fully diluted common share reported for the same period of the prior fiscal year. For the full fiscal year 2025, preliminary net income of $58.6 million was an increase of $8.4 million as compared to fiscal 2024, while diluted earnings per share for fiscal 2025 were $5.18, an increase of $0.76 as compared to the $4.42 per fully diluted common share for fiscal 2024.




Highlights for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025:




  • Earnings per common share (diluted) were $1.39, up $0.20, or 16.8%, as compared to the same quarter a year ago, and remained unchanged from the third quarter of fiscal 2025, the linked quarter.






  • Annualized return on average assets (ROA) was 1.27%, while annualized return on average common equity (ROE) was 11.8%, as compared to 1.17% and 11.2%, respectively, in the same quarter a year ago, and 1.27% and 12.1%, respectively, in the third quarter of fiscal 2025, the linked quarter.






  • Net interest margin for the quarter was 3.46%, up from the 3.25% reported for the year ago period, and up from 3.39% reported for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, the linked quarter. Net interest income increased $5.2 million, or 14.9% as compared to the same quarter a year ago, and increased $854,000, or 2.2% as compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2025, the linked quarter.






  • Noninterest income was down 6.3% for the quarter, as compared to the year ago period, but up 9.2% as compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2025, the linked quarter. The decrease compared to the year ago period was primarily due to tax credit benefits recorded in the prior fiscal year as noninterest income, but recognized in the current period as a direct reduction from the provision for income taxes under the proportional amortization method of ASU 2023-02. In addition, the Company realized a modest negative adjustment to the value of mortgage servicing rights. The increase in non-interest income compared to the linked quarter was largely due to additional card network fees based on volume incentives totaling $537,000.






  • Gross loan balances increased by $76.2 million during the fourth quarter, and increased by $249.9 million, or 6.5% during all of fiscal 2025.






  • PCL was $2.5 million during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, a $1.6 million increase from both the year ago period and the third quarter of fiscal 2025, the linked quarter. The increase was primarily driven by higher net charge-offs, largely stemming from a previously identified non-performing special-purpose commercial real estate credit relationship disclosed in the prior quarter and to support loan growth. See “Balance Sheet Summary” below for more detailed information regarding this credit relationship.






  • Deposit balances increased by $19.9 million during the fourth quarter, and increased by $338.3 million, or 8.6% during all of fiscal 2025.






  • Cash equivalents and time deposits balances decreased by $34.0 million during the fourth quarter, and increased $131.7 million during all of fiscal 2025, which was driven by deposit growth and earnings retention after cash dividends paid outpacing gross loan and other asset growth.






  • Tangible book value per share was $41.87, having increased by $5.19, or 14.1%, as compared to June 30, 2024.








Dividend Declared:



The Board of Directors, on July 22, 2025, declared a quarterly cash dividend on common stock of $0.25 per share, payable August 29, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 15, 2025, marking the 125th consecutive quarterly dividend since the inception of the Company. The dividend represents an increase of $0.02 per share, or 8.7%, as compared to the previous quarterly dividend payment. The Board of Directors and management believe the payment of a quarterly cash dividend enhances stockholder value and demonstrates our commitment to and confidence in our future prospects.




Conference Call:



The Company will host a conference call to review the information provided in this press release on Thursday, July 24, 2025, at 9:30 a.m., central time. The call will be available live to interested parties by calling 1-833-470-1428 in the United States and from all other locations. Participants should use participant access code 617584. Telephone playback will be available beginning one hour following the conclusion of the call through July 29, 2025. The playback may be accessed by dialing 1-866-813-9403, and using the conference passcode 612450.




Balance Sheet Summary:



The Company experienced balance sheet growth in fiscal 2025, with total assets of $5.0 billion at June 30, 2025, reflecting an increase of $415.3 million, or 9.0%, as compared to June 30, 2024. Growth primarily reflected an increase in net loans receivable, cash equivalents, and available-for-sale (AFS) securities.



Cash equivalents and time deposits were $193.1 million at June 30, 2025, an increase of $131.7 million, or 214.5%, as compared to June 30, 2024. Compared to March 31, 2025, the linked quarter, cash equivalents decreased $34.0 million, or 15.0%, primarily utilized to fund loan growth, which was partially offset by deposit growth and earnings retention after cash dividends paid. AFS securities were $460.8 million at June 30, 2025, up $32.9 million, or 7.7%, as compared to June 30, 2024.



Loans, net of the allowance for credit losses (ACL), were $4.0 billion at June 30, 2025, an increase of $250.8 million, or 6.6%, as compared to June 30, 2024. Gross loans increased by $249.9 million, while the ACL attributable to outstanding loan balances decreased $887,000, or 1.7%, as compared to June 30, 2024. The increase in loan balances was attributable to growth in residential real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, drawn construction loan balances, multi-family real estate loans, and agricultural production draws. This was partially offset by payoffs and paydowns in non-owner occupied commercial real estate and consumer loans. The table below illustrates changes in loan balances by type over recent periods:
















Summary Loan Data as of:




June 30,




Mar. 31,




Dec. 31,




Sep. 30,




June 30,


(dollars in thousands)


2025


2025


2024


2024


2024

















1-4 residential real estate

$
991,553

$
978,908

$
967,196

$
942,916

$
925,397

Non-owner occupied commercial real estate


888,317


897,125


882,484


903,678


899,770

Owner occupied commercial real estate


442,984


440,282


435,392


438,030


427,476

Multi-family real estate


422,758


405,445


376,081


371,177


384,564

Construction and land development


332,405


323,499


393,388


351,481


290,541

Agriculture real estate


244,983


247,027


239,912


239,787


232,520

Total loans secured by real estate


3,323,000


3,292,286


3,294,453


3,247,069


3,160,268

















Commercial and industrial


510,259


488,116


484,799


457,018


450,147

Agriculture production


206,128


186,058


188,284


200,215


175,968

Consumer


55,387


54,022


56,017


58,735


59,671

All other loans


5,102


3,216


3,628


3,699


3,981

Total loans


4,099,876


4,023,698


4,027,181


3,966,736


3,850,035

















Deferred loan fees, net


(178)


(189)


(202)


(218)


(232)

Gross loans


4,099,698


4,023,509


4,026,979


3,966,518


3,849,803

Allowance for credit losses


(51,629)


(54,940)


(54,740)


(54,437)


(52,516)

Net loans

$
4,048,069

$
3,968,569

$
3,972,239

$
3,912,081

$
3,797,287






Loans anticipated to fund in the next 90 days totaled $224.1 million at June 30, 2025, as compared to $163.3 million at March 31, 2025, and $157.1 million at June 30, 2024.



The Bank’s concentration in non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans is estimated at 301.9% of Tier 1 capital and ACL at June 30, 2025, as compared to 317.5% as of June 30, 2024, with these loans representing 40.1% of total loans at June 30, 2025. Multi-family residential real estate, hospitality (hotels/restaurants), care facilities, strip centers, retail stand-alone, and storage units are the most common collateral types within the non-owner occupied commercial real estate loan portfolio. The multi-family residential real estate loan portfolio commonly includes loans collateralized by properties currently in the low-income housing tax credit (LIHTC) program or that have exited the program. The hospitality and retail stand-alone segments include primarily franchised businesses; care facilities consisting mainly of skilled nursing and assisted living centers; and strip centers, which can be defined as non-mall shopping centers with a variety of tenants. Non-owner occupied office property types included 33 loans totaling $24.3 million, or 0.59% of total loans at June 30, 2025, none of which were adversely classified as of June 30, 2025, and are generally comprised of smaller spaces with diverse tenants. The Company continues to monitor its commercial real estate concentration and the individual segments closely.



Nonperforming loans (NPLs) were $23.0 million, or 0.56% of gross loans, at June 30, 2025, as compared to $6.7 million, or 0.17% of gross loans, at June 30, 2024. Nonperforming assets (NPAs) were $23.7 million, or 0.47% of total assets, at June 30, 2025, as compared to $10.6 million, or 0.23% of total assets, at June 30, 2024. The rise in NPAs reflects an increase in NPLs, which was partially offset by a decrease in other real estate owned. Compared to March 31, 2025, the linked quarter, NPAs declined $104,000. The year-over-year increase in NPLs was primarily driven by several commercial relationships added during the third and fourth quarters of fiscal 2025, along with the addition of other smaller loans throughout the year, partially offset by net charge-offs. In the fourth quarter, a $5.7 million construction loan related to the development of a senior living facility was placed on nonaccrual status. As previously disclosed in the third quarter, three commercial loans with common guarantors, which are primarily secured by two non-owner-occupied, special-purpose commercial properties located in different states, were also added to NPLs. These properties, which were previously leased to a single tenant that has since become insolvent, are now vacant. Some guarantors are shared across these three loans. The total balance of these three loans at fiscal year end 2025 was $6.2 million, after recognition of $3.8 million charge-offs in the current quarter that were previously reserved for in the linked quarter.



The ACL at June 30, 2025, totaled $51.6 million, representing 1.26% of gross loans and 224% of nonperforming loans, as compared to an ACL of $52.5 million, representing 1.36% of gross loans and 786% of nonperforming loans, at June 30, 2024. The Company has estimated its expected credit losses as of June 30, 2025, under ASC 326-20, and management believes the ACL as of that date was adequate based on that estimate. There remains, however, significant uncertainty as borrowers adjust to relatively high market interest rates, although the Federal Reserve has reduced short-term rates somewhat during this fiscal year. The decrease in the ACL was primarily attributable to net charge-offs, which reduced the required reserves for individually evaluated loans, as well as a decline in certain qualitative adjustments relevant to assessing expected credit losses. This decrease was partially offset by higher required reserves for pooled loans, reflecting management’s updated view of a deteriorating economic outlook and an increase in modeled loss drivers compared to the prior assessment as of June 30, 2024. Additional provisions were also recorded to support loan growth and overdraft exposures during fiscal year 2025. As a percentage of average loans outstanding, the Company recorded net charge offs of 0.53% (annualized) during the current quarter, as compared to 0.06% for the same quarter of the prior fiscal year. In the three-month period ended June 30, 2025, net charge offs were $5.3 million, with the increase from prior periods primarily attributable to the $3.8 million special-purpose CRE charge off noted above, and a $742,000 commercial and industrial charge off related to a commercial contractor. For fiscal year 2025, net charge offs as a percentage of average loans were 0.17%, as compared to 0.05% for fiscal year 2024.



Total liabilities were $4.5 billion at June 30, 2025, an increase of $359.3 million, or 8.7%, as compared to June 30, 2024. Growth primarily reflected increases in total deposits, other liabilities, accrued interest and income taxes payable, and securities sold under agreement to repurchase.



Deposits were $4.3 billion at June 30, 2025, an increase of $338.3 million, or 8.6%, as compared to June 30, 2024. The deposit portfolio saw increases in certificates of deposit and savings accounts, as customers remained willing to move balances into special rate time deposits and high yield savings accounts in the higher rate environment. Public unit balances totaled $550.8 million at June 30, 2025, a decrease of $43.8 million compared to June 30, 2024, mostly due to the Company losing the bid to retain a larger local public unit depositor early in the fiscal year. Brokered deposits totaled $233.6 million at June 30, 2025, an increase of $61.9 million as compared to June 30, 2024. The average loan-to-deposit ratio for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 was 94.5%, as compared to 96.3% for the same period of the prior fiscal year. The period end loan-to-deposit ratios were 95.8% and 97.6% as of June 30, 2024, and 2025, respectively. The table below illustrates changes in deposit balances by type over recent periods:
















Summary Deposit Data as of:




June 30,




Mar. 31,




Dec. 31,




Sep. 30,




June 30,


(dollars in thousands)


2025


2025


2024


2024


2024

















Non-interest bearing deposits

$
508,110

$
513,418

$
514,199

$
503,209

$
514,107

NOW accounts


1,132,298


1,167,296


1,211,402


1,128,917


1,239,663

MMDAs - non-brokered


329,837


345,810


347,271


320,252


334,774

Brokered MMDAs


1,414


2,013


3,018


12,058


2,025

Savings accounts


661,115


626,175


573,291


556,030


517,084

Total nonmaturity deposits


2,632,774


2,654,712


2,649,181


2,520,466


2,607,653

















Certificates of deposit - non-brokered


1,414,945


1,373,109


1,310,421


1,258,583


1,163,650

Brokered certificates of deposit


233,649


233,561


251,025


261,093


171,756

Total certificates of deposit


1,648,594


1,606,670


1,561,446


1,519,676


1,335,406

















Total deposits

$
4,281,368

$
4,261,382

$
4,210,627

$
4,040,142

$
3,943,059

















Public unit nonmaturity accounts

$
435,632

$
472,010

$
482,406

$
447,638

$
541,445

Public unit certificates of deposit


115,204


103,741


83,506


62,882


53,144

Total public unit deposits

$
550,836

$
575,751

$
565,912

$
510,520

$
594,589






FHLB advances were $104.1 million at June 30, 2025, an increase of $2.0 million, or 2.0%, as compared to June 30, 2024.



The Company’s stockholders’ equity was $544.7 million at June 30, 2025, an increase of $55.9 million, or 11.4%, as compared to June 30, 2024. The increase was attributable primarily to earnings retained after cash dividends paid, in combination with a $6.1 million reduction in accumulated other comprehensive losses (AOCL) as the market value of the Company’s investments appreciated due to the decrease in market interest rates. The AOCL totaled $11.4 million at June 30, 2025, as compared to $17.5 million at June 30, 2024. The Company does not hold any securities classified as held-to-maturity.




Quarterly Income Statement Summary:



The Company’s net interest income for the three-month period ended June 30, 2025, was $40.3 million, an increase of $5.2 million, or 14.9%, as compared to the same period of the prior fiscal year. The increase was attributable to a 7.9% increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets in the current three-month period compared to the same period a year ago, and an increase of 21 basis points in the net interest margin, from 3.25% to 3.46%. The primary driver of the net interest margin expansion, compared to the year ago period, was the cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreasing 20 basis points, while the yield on interest-earning assets increased seven basis points. The overall increase in spread of 27 basis points was partially offset by a lower level of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities totaling 120.6% at June 30, 2025, down 1.1 percentage points compared to the year ago period, due to stronger deposit growth.



Loan discount accretion and deposit premium amortization related to the November 2018 acquisition of First Commercial Bank, the May 2020 acquisition of Central Federal Savings & Loan Association, the February 2022 merger of FortuneBank, and the January 2023 acquisition of Citizens Bank & Trust resulted in $612,000 in net interest income for the three-month period ended June 30, 2025, as compared to $1.1 million in net interest income for the same period a year ago. Combined, this component of net interest income contributed five basis points to net interest margin in the three-month period ended June 30, 2025, as compared to a ten basis point contribution for the same period of the prior fiscal year, and as compared to a 13-basis point contribution in the linked quarter, ended March 31, 2025, when net interest margin was 3.39%.



The Company recorded a PCL of $2.5 million in the three-month period ended June 30, 2025, as compared to a PCL of $900,000 in the same period of the prior fiscal year. The current period PCL was the result of a $2.0 million provision attributable to the ACL for loan balances outstanding and a $475,000 provision attributable to the allowance for off-balance sheet credit exposures. The increase was primarily attributable to providing for net charge-offs and to support loan growth, in addition to an increase in unfunded balances and an increase in the expected funding rate on available credit.



The Company’s noninterest income for the three-month period ended June 30, 2025, was $7.3 million, a decrease of $487,000, or 6.3%, as compared to the same period of the prior fiscal year. The decrease was attributable to lower other noninterest income and loan servicing fees. The decrease in other noninterest income was associated with the change in accounting for realization of tax credits, as the Company has adopted the proportional amortization method under ASU 2023-02, which results in a direct reduction to the provision for income taxes in fiscal 2025. The tax credit benefit recognized in other noninterest income in the three-month period ended June 2024 was $675,000. Loan servicing fees were negatively impacted by the recognition of a change in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights, which in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 resulted in a negative adjustment of $108,000, as compared to a benefit of $131,000 in the same period a year ago, due to changes in market rates and prepayment assumptions. These decreases as compared to the prior year period were partially offset by increases in other loan fees attributable to increased loan originations and higher deposit account charges and related fees primarily attributable to an increase in non-sufficient fund activity and an increase in maintenance and activity fees collected.



Noninterest expense for the three-month period ended June 30, 2025, was $26.0 million, an increase of $974,000, or 3.9%, as compared to the same period of the prior fiscal year. The increase as compared to the year-ago period was primarily attributable to increases in legal and professional fees, data processing expense, and other noninterest expense. The Company experienced elevated legal and professional fees associated with consulting costs to negotiate a new contract with a large vendor totaling $425,000. Data processing expense increased due to an increase in third party ancillary software expenses and one-time reclassification of data processing expenses to other categories in the year-ago period. The increase in other noninterest expense was primarily due to card fraud losses and deposit product expenses. These increases as compared to the prior year period were partially offset by decreases in intangible amortization expense, as the core deposit intangible recognized in an older merger was fully amortized in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, and by reduced telecommunication expenses.



The efficiency ratio for the three-month period ended June 30, 2025, was 54.6%, as compared to 58.3% in the same period of the prior fiscal year. The improvement was attributable to net interest income growing faster than operating expenses.



The income tax provision was $3.4 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2025, and for the same period of the prior fiscal year. The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025 was 17.5%, as compared to 20.2% in the same period of the prior fiscal year. The decrease in the effective tax rate was primarily attributable to a $701,000 income tax benefit from the recognition of tax credits utilizing the proportional amortization method under ASC 2023-02. In the same period of the prior fiscal year, similar benefits were recognized through noninterest income.




Forward-Looking Information:



Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release may be deemed to be forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, including: potential adverse impacts to the economic conditions in the Company’s local market areas, other markets where the Company has lending relationships, or other aspects of the Company’s business operations or financial markets, expected cost savings, synergies and other benefits from our merger and acquisition activities might not be realized to the extent expected, within the anticipated time frames, or at all, and costs or difficulties relating to integration matters, including but not limited to customer and employee retention and labor shortages, might be greater than expected and goodwill impairment charges might be incurred; the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of local economies in which we conduct operations; fluctuations in interest rates and the possibility of a recession; monetary and fiscal policies of the FRB and the U.S. Government and other governmental initiatives affecting the financial services industry; potential imposition of new or increased tariffs or changes to existing trade policies that could affect economic activity or specific industry sectors; the risks of lending and investing activities, including changes in the level and direction of loan delinquencies and write-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses; our ability to access cost-effective funding; the timely development and acceptance of our new products and services and the perceived overall value of these products and services by users, including the features, pricing and quality compared to competitors' products and services; fluctuations in real estate values in both residential and commercial real estate markets, as well as agricultural business conditions; demand for loans and deposits; legislative or regulatory changes that adversely affect our business; changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; results of regulatory examinations, including the possibility that a regulator may, among other things, require an increase in our reserve for credit losses or write-down of assets; the impact of technological changes; and our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing. Any forward-looking statements are based upon management’s beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those contained in such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking statements discussed might not occur, and you should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.




Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc.




UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

















Summary Balance Sheet Data as of:




June 30,




Mar. 31,




Dec. 31,




Sep. 30,




June 30,




(dollars in thousands, except per share data)


2025


2025


2024


2024


2024




















Cash equivalents and time deposits

$
193,105

$
227,136

$
146,078

$
75,591

$
61,395

Available for sale (AFS) securities


460,844


462,930


468,060


420,209


427,903

FHLB/FRB membership stock


18,500


18,269


18,099


18,064


17,802

Loans held for sale


431

















Loans receivable, gross


4,099,698


4,023,509


4,026,979


3,966,518


3,849,803

Allowance for credit losses


51,629


54,940


54,740


54,437


52,516

Loans receivable, net


4,048,069


3,968,569


3,972,239


3,912,081


3,797,287

Bank-owned life insurance


75,691


75,156


74,643


74,119


73,601

Intangible assets


73,721


74,677


75,399


76,340


77,232

Premises and equipment


95,982


95,987


96,418


96,087


95,952

Other assets


53,264


53,772


56,738


56,709


53,144

Total assets

$
5,019,607

$
4,976,496

$
4,907,674

$
4,729,200

$
4,604,316


















Interest-bearing deposits

$
3,773,258

$
3,747,964

$
3,696,428

$
3,536,933

$
3,428,952

Noninterest-bearing deposits


508,110


513,418


514,199


503,209


514,107

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase


15,000


15,000


15,000


15,000


9,398

FHLB advances


104,072


104,072


107,070


107,069


102,050

Other liabilities


51,267


44,057


39,424


38,191


37,905

Subordinated debt


23,208


23,195


23,182


23,169


23,156

Total liabilities


4,474,915


4,447,706


4,395,303


4,223,571


4,115,568


















Total stockholders’ equity


544,692


528,790


512,371


505,629


488,748


















Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$
5,019,607

$
4,976,496

$
4,907,674

$
4,729,200

$
4,604,316


















Equity to assets ratio


10.85
%

10.63
%

10.44
%

10.69
%

10.61
%


















Common shares outstanding


11,299,467


11,299,962


11,277,167


11,277,167


11,277,737

Less: Restricted common shares not vested


50,163


50,658


46,653


56,553


57,956

Common shares for book value determination


11,249,304


11,249,304


11,230,514


11,220,614


11,219,781


















Book value per common share

$
48.42

$
47.01

$
45.62

$
45.06

$
43.56

Less: Intangible assets per common share


6.55


6.64


6.71


6.80


6.88

Tangible book value per common share

(1)


41.87


40.37


38.91


38.26


36.68

Closing market price


54.78


52.02


57.37


56.49


45.01


(1)   Non-GAAP financial measure.

















Nonperforming asset data as of:




June 30,




Mar. 31,




Dec. 31,




Sep. 30,




June 30,




(dollars in thousands)


2025


2025


2024


2024


2024




















Nonaccrual loans

$
23,040

$
21,970

$
8,309

$
8,206

$
6,680

Accruing loans 90 days or more past due





















Total nonperforming loans


23,040


21,970


8,309


8,206


6,680

Other real estate owned (OREO)


625


1,775


2,423


3,842


3,865

Personal property repossessed


32


56


37


21


23

Total nonperforming assets

$
23,697

$
23,801

$
10,769

$
12,069

$
10,568


















Total nonperforming assets to total assets


0.47
%

0.48
%

0.22
%

0.26
%

0.23
%

Total nonperforming loans to gross loans


0.56
%

0.55
%

0.21
%

0.21
%

0.17
%

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans


224.08
%

250.07
%

658.80
%

663.38
%

786.17
%

Allowance for credit losses to gross loans


1.26
%

1.37
%

1.36
%

1.37
%

1.36
%


















Performing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty

$
26,642

$
23,304

$
24,083

$
24,340

$
24,602





































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































For the three-month period ended


Quarterly Summary Income Statement Data:


June 30,




Mar. 31,




Dec. 31,




Sep. 30,




June 30,


(dollars in thousands, except per share data)


2025


2025


2024


2024


2024

















Interest income:















Cash equivalents

$
1,698

$
1,585

$
784

$
78

$
541

AFS securities and membership stock


5,586


5,684


5,558


5,547


5,677

Loans receivable


63,354


62,656


63,082


61,753


58,449

Total interest income


70,638


69,925


69,424


67,378


64,667

Interest expense:















Deposits


28,644


28,795


29,538


28,796


27,999

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase


191


189


226


160


125

FHLB advances


1,080


1,076


1,099


1,326


1,015

Subordinated debt


390


386


418


435


433

Total interest expense


30,305


30,446


31,281


30,717


29,572

Net interest income


40,333


39,479


38,143


36,661


35,095

Provision for credit losses


2,500


932


932


2,159


900

Noninterest income:















Deposit account charges and related fees


2,156


2,048


2,237


2,184


1,978

Bank card interchange income


1,839


1,341


1,301


1,499


1,770

Loan late charges


















170

Loan servicing fees


167


224


232


286


494

Other loan fees


917


843


944


1,063


617

Net realized gains on sale of loans


143


114


133


361


97

Net realized gains (losses) on sale of AFS securities






48












Earnings on bank owned life insurance


533


512


522


517


498

Insurance brokerage commissions


368


340


300


287


331

Wealth management fees


825


902


843


730


838

Other noninterest income


332


294


353


247


974

Total noninterest income


7,280


6,666


6,865


7,174


7,767

Noninterest expense:















Compensation and benefits


13,852


13,771


13,737


14,397


13,894

Occupancy and equipment, net


3,745


3,869


3,585


3,689


3,790

Data processing expense


2,573


2,359


2,224


2,171


1,929

Telecommunications expense


312


330


354


428


468

Deposit insurance premiums


601


674


588


472


638

Legal and professional fees


1,165


603


619


1,208


516

Advertising


551


530


442


546


640

Postage and office supplies


336


350


283


306


308

Intangible amortization


857


889


897


897


1,018

Foreclosed property expenses, net


(18)


37


73


12


52

Other noninterest expense


2,002


1,979


2,074


1,715


1,749

Total noninterest expense


25,976


25,391


24,876


25,841


25,002

Net income before income taxes


19,137


19,822


19,200


15,835


16,960

Income taxes


3,351


4,139


4,547


3,377


3,430

Net income


15,786


15,683


14,653


12,458


13,530

Less: Distributed and undistributed earnings allocated















to participating securities


71


71


61


62


69

Net income available to common shareholders

$
15,715

$
15,612

$
14,592

$
12,396

$
13,461

















Basic earnings per common share

$
1.40

$
1.39

$
1.30

$
1.10

$
1.19

Diluted earnings per common share


1.39


1.39


1.30


1.10


1.19

Dividends per common share


0.23


0.23


0.23


0.23


0.21

Average common shares outstanding:















Basic


11,250,000


11,238,000


11,231,000


11,221,000


11,276,000

Diluted


11,270,000


11,262,000


11,260,000


11,240,000


11,283,000




































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































For the three-month period ended


Quarterly Average Balance Sheet Data:


June 30,




Mar. 31,




Dec. 31,




Sep. 30,




June 30,


(dollars in thousands)


2025


2025


2024


2024


2024


















Interest-bearing cash equivalents

$
151,380

$
143,206

$
64,976

$
5,547

$
39,432

AFS securities and membership stock


498,491


508,642


479,633


460,187


476,198

Loans receivable, gross


4,018,769


4,003,552


3,989,643


3,889,740


3,809,209

Total interest-earning assets


4,668,640


4,655,400


4,534,252


4,355,474


4,324,839

Other assets


299,217


290,739


291,217


283,056


285,956

Total assets

$
4,967,857

$
4,946,139

$
4,825,469

$
4,638,530

$
4,610,795


















Interest-bearing deposits

$
3,727,836

$
3,737,849

$
3,615,767

$
3,416,752

$
3,417,360

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase


15,000


15,000


15,000


12,321


9,398

FHLB advances


104,053


106,187


107,054


123,723


102,757

Subordinated debt


23,201


23,189


23,175


23,162


23,149

Total interest-bearing liabilities


3,870,090


3,882,225


3,760,996


3,575,958


3,552,664

Noninterest-bearing deposits


524,860


513,157


524,878


531,946


539,637

Other noninterest-bearing liabilities


37,014


31,282


31,442


33,737


35,198

Total liabilities


4,431,964


4,426,664


4,317,316


4,141,641


4,127,499


















Total stockholders’ equity


535,893


519,475


508,153


496,889


483,296


















Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$
4,967,857

$
4,946,139

$
4,825,469

$
4,638,530

$
4,610,795


















Return on average assets


1.27
%

1.27
%

1.21
%

1.07
%

1.17
%

Return on average common stockholders’ equity


11.8
%

12.1
%

11.5
%

10.0
%

11.2
%


















Net interest margin


3.46
%

3.39
%

3.36
%

3.37
%

3.25
%

Net interest spread


2.92
%

2.87
%

2.79
%

2.75
%

2.65
%


















Efficiency ratio


54.6
%

55.1
%

55.3
%

59.0
%

58.3
%
 


 



