Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. Reports 16.7% Increase in Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2025 Net Income and 125th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend Declaration

Southern Missouri Bancorp reports Q4 2025 net income of $15.8 million, up 16.7% from the previous year.

Quiver AI Summary

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. reported a preliminary net income of $15.8 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, a 16.7% increase from the previous year, driven by higher net interest income and a lower tax provision. Earnings per share rose to $1.39, while full-year income reached $58.6 million, with diluted earnings per share at $5.18. Total assets grew by 9% to $5 billion, and gross loans increased by 6.5% over the fiscal year. The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share, representing the 125th consecutive dividend. Despite challenges such as an increased provision for credit loss and a decline in noninterest income, positive growth trends in deposits and loans were noted, reflecting the bank's strong performance amidst economic uncertainties.

Potential Positives

Preliminary net income for Q4 fiscal 2025 was $15.8 million, a 16.7% increase year-over-year, signaling strong financial performance.

Dividends declared increased by 8.7%, marking the 125th consecutive quarterly dividend, demonstrating a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Tangible book value per share increased by 14.1% to $41.87, reflecting enhanced shareholder value and financial strength.

Overall assets grew to $5.0 billion, a 9.0% increase year-over-year, indicating strong growth in the company’s balance sheet.

Potential Negatives

Nonperforming loans (NPLs) increased significantly to $23.0 million, or 0.56% of gross loans, compared to $6.7 million, or 0.17% of gross loans, a year ago, indicating potential issues with credit quality.

Provision for credit loss (PCL) rose to $2.5 million in the fourth quarter, up from $900,000 in the same period of the prior year, signaling increasing concerns regarding loan losses.

External factors, particularly high market interest rates and potential economic downturns, introduce uncertainty and risks that could adversely impact future financial performance.

FAQ

What is Southern Missouri Bancorp's net income for Q4 FY 2025?

Southern Missouri Bancorp reported a net income of $15.8 million for Q4 FY 2025, an increase of 16.7% year-over-year.

How much is the dividend declared per share?

The declared quarterly cash dividend is $0.25 per share, reflecting an 8.7% increase from the previous quarter.

What drove the profit increase in Q4 FY 2025?

The profit increase was primarily due to higher net interest income and lower provision for income taxes, despite increased credit loss provisions.

What is the company's earnings per diluted share for FY 2025?

For FY 2025, Southern Missouri Bancorp reported diluted earnings per share of $5.18, up $0.76 from FY 2024.

When will the conference call take place for this press release?

The conference call to discuss this press release is scheduled for July 24, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. Central Time.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



Poplar Bluff, Missouri, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (“Company”) (NASDAQ: SMBC), the parent corporation of Southern Bank (“Bank”), today announced preliminary net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 of $15.8 million, an increase of $2.3 million or 16.7%, as compared to the same period of the prior fiscal year. The increase was primarily attributable to higher net interest income and lower provision for income taxes. This was partially offset by higher provision for credit loss (PCL), noninterest expense, and lower noninterest income. Preliminary net income was $1.39 per fully diluted common share for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, an increase of $0.20 as compared to the $1.19 per fully diluted common share reported for the same period of the prior fiscal year. For the full fiscal year 2025, preliminary net income of $58.6 million was an increase of $8.4 million as compared to fiscal 2024, while diluted earnings per share for fiscal 2025 were $5.18, an increase of $0.76 as compared to the $4.42 per fully diluted common share for fiscal 2024.







Highlights for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025:









Earnings per common share (diluted) were $1.39, up $0.20, or 16.8%, as compared to the same quarter a year ago, and remained unchanged from the third quarter of fiscal 2025, the linked quarter.











Annualized return on average assets (ROA) was 1.27%, while annualized return on average common equity (ROE) was 11.8%, as compared to 1.17% and 11.2%, respectively, in the same quarter a year ago, and 1.27% and 12.1%, respectively, in the third quarter of fiscal 2025, the linked quarter.











Net interest margin for the quarter was 3.46%, up from the 3.25% reported for the year ago period, and up from 3.39% reported for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, the linked quarter. Net interest income increased $5.2 million, or 14.9% as compared to the same quarter a year ago, and increased $854,000, or 2.2% as compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2025, the linked quarter.











Noninterest income was down 6.3% for the quarter, as compared to the year ago period, but up 9.2% as compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2025, the linked quarter. The decrease compared to the year ago period was primarily due to tax credit benefits recorded in the prior fiscal year as noninterest income, but recognized in the current period as a direct reduction from the provision for income taxes under the proportional amortization method of ASU 2023-02. In addition, the Company realized a modest negative adjustment to the value of mortgage servicing rights. The increase in non-interest income compared to the linked quarter was largely due to additional card network fees based on volume incentives totaling $537,000.











Gross loan balances increased by $76.2 million during the fourth quarter, and increased by $249.9 million, or 6.5% during all of fiscal 2025.











PCL was $2.5 million during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, a $1.6 million increase from both the year ago period and the third quarter of fiscal 2025, the linked quarter. The increase was primarily driven by higher net charge-offs, largely stemming from a previously identified non-performing special-purpose commercial real estate credit relationship disclosed in the prior quarter and to support loan growth. See “Balance Sheet Summary” below for more detailed information regarding this credit relationship.











Deposit balances increased by $19.9 million during the fourth quarter, and increased by $338.3 million, or 8.6% during all of fiscal 2025.











Cash equivalents and time deposits balances decreased by $34.0 million during the fourth quarter, and increased $131.7 million during all of fiscal 2025, which was driven by deposit growth and earnings retention after cash dividends paid outpacing gross loan and other asset growth.











Tangible book value per share was $41.87, having increased by $5.19, or 14.1%, as compared to June 30, 2024.

















Dividend Declared:







The Board of Directors, on July 22, 2025, declared a quarterly cash dividend on common stock of $0.25 per share, payable August 29, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 15, 2025, marking the 125th consecutive quarterly dividend since the inception of the Company. The dividend represents an increase of $0.02 per share, or 8.7%, as compared to the previous quarterly dividend payment. The Board of Directors and management believe the payment of a quarterly cash dividend enhances stockholder value and demonstrates our commitment to and confidence in our future prospects.







Conference Call:







The Company will host a conference call to review the information provided in this press release on Thursday, July 24, 2025, at 9:30 a.m., central time. The call will be available live to interested parties by calling 1-833-470-1428 in the United States and from all other locations. Participants should use participant access code 617584. Telephone playback will be available beginning one hour following the conclusion of the call through July 29, 2025. The playback may be accessed by dialing 1-866-813-9403, and using the conference passcode 612450.







Balance Sheet Summary:







The Company experienced balance sheet growth in fiscal 2025, with total assets of $5.0 billion at June 30, 2025, reflecting an increase of $415.3 million, or 9.0%, as compared to June 30, 2024. Growth primarily reflected an increase in net loans receivable, cash equivalents, and available-for-sale (AFS) securities.





Cash equivalents and time deposits were $193.1 million at June 30, 2025, an increase of $131.7 million, or 214.5%, as compared to June 30, 2024. Compared to March 31, 2025, the linked quarter, cash equivalents decreased $34.0 million, or 15.0%, primarily utilized to fund loan growth, which was partially offset by deposit growth and earnings retention after cash dividends paid. AFS securities were $460.8 million at June 30, 2025, up $32.9 million, or 7.7%, as compared to June 30, 2024.





Loans, net of the allowance for credit losses (ACL), were $4.0 billion at June 30, 2025, an increase of $250.8 million, or 6.6%, as compared to June 30, 2024. Gross loans increased by $249.9 million, while the ACL attributable to outstanding loan balances decreased $887,000, or 1.7%, as compared to June 30, 2024. The increase in loan balances was attributable to growth in residential real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, drawn construction loan balances, multi-family real estate loans, and agricultural production draws. This was partially offset by payoffs and paydowns in non-owner occupied commercial real estate and consumer loans. The table below illustrates changes in loan balances by type over recent periods:















































































Summary Loan Data as of:

















June 30,

















Mar. 31,

















Dec. 31,

















Sep. 30,

















June 30,













(dollars in thousands)













2025













2025













2024













2024













2024















































































1-4 residential real estate









$





991,553









$





978,908









$





967,196









$





942,916









$





925,397









Non-owner occupied commercial real estate













888,317













897,125













882,484













903,678













899,770









Owner occupied commercial real estate













442,984













440,282













435,392













438,030













427,476









Multi-family real estate













422,758













405,445













376,081













371,177













384,564









Construction and land development













332,405













323,499













393,388













351,481













290,541









Agriculture real estate













244,983













247,027













239,912













239,787













232,520









Total loans secured by real estate













3,323,000













3,292,286













3,294,453













3,247,069













3,160,268













































































Commercial and industrial













510,259













488,116













484,799













457,018













450,147









Agriculture production













206,128













186,058













188,284













200,215













175,968









Consumer













55,387













54,022













56,017













58,735













59,671









All other loans













5,102













3,216













3,628













3,699













3,981









Total loans













4,099,876













4,023,698













4,027,181













3,966,736













3,850,035













































































Deferred loan fees, net













(178)













(189)













(202)













(218)













(232)









Gross loans













4,099,698













4,023,509













4,026,979













3,966,518













3,849,803









Allowance for credit losses













(51,629)













(54,940)













(54,740)













(54,437)













(52,516)









Net loans









$





4,048,069









$





3,968,569









$





3,972,239









$





3,912,081









$





3,797,287

















Loans anticipated to fund in the next 90 days totaled $224.1 million at June 30, 2025, as compared to $163.3 million at March 31, 2025, and $157.1 million at June 30, 2024.





The Bank’s concentration in non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans is estimated at 301.9% of Tier 1 capital and ACL at June 30, 2025, as compared to 317.5% as of June 30, 2024, with these loans representing 40.1% of total loans at June 30, 2025. Multi-family residential real estate, hospitality (hotels/restaurants), care facilities, strip centers, retail stand-alone, and storage units are the most common collateral types within the non-owner occupied commercial real estate loan portfolio. The multi-family residential real estate loan portfolio commonly includes loans collateralized by properties currently in the low-income housing tax credit (LIHTC) program or that have exited the program. The hospitality and retail stand-alone segments include primarily franchised businesses; care facilities consisting mainly of skilled nursing and assisted living centers; and strip centers, which can be defined as non-mall shopping centers with a variety of tenants. Non-owner occupied office property types included 33 loans totaling $24.3 million, or 0.59% of total loans at June 30, 2025, none of which were adversely classified as of June 30, 2025, and are generally comprised of smaller spaces with diverse tenants. The Company continues to monitor its commercial real estate concentration and the individual segments closely.





Nonperforming loans (NPLs) were $23.0 million, or 0.56% of gross loans, at June 30, 2025, as compared to $6.7 million, or 0.17% of gross loans, at June 30, 2024. Nonperforming assets (NPAs) were $23.7 million, or 0.47% of total assets, at June 30, 2025, as compared to $10.6 million, or 0.23% of total assets, at June 30, 2024. The rise in NPAs reflects an increase in NPLs, which was partially offset by a decrease in other real estate owned. Compared to March 31, 2025, the linked quarter, NPAs declined $104,000. The year-over-year increase in NPLs was primarily driven by several commercial relationships added during the third and fourth quarters of fiscal 2025, along with the addition of other smaller loans throughout the year, partially offset by net charge-offs. In the fourth quarter, a $5.7 million construction loan related to the development of a senior living facility was placed on nonaccrual status. As previously disclosed in the third quarter, three commercial loans with common guarantors, which are primarily secured by two non-owner-occupied, special-purpose commercial properties located in different states, were also added to NPLs. These properties, which were previously leased to a single tenant that has since become insolvent, are now vacant. Some guarantors are shared across these three loans. The total balance of these three loans at fiscal year end 2025 was $6.2 million, after recognition of $3.8 million charge-offs in the current quarter that were previously reserved for in the linked quarter.





The ACL at June 30, 2025, totaled $51.6 million, representing 1.26% of gross loans and 224% of nonperforming loans, as compared to an ACL of $52.5 million, representing 1.36% of gross loans and 786% of nonperforming loans, at June 30, 2024. The Company has estimated its expected credit losses as of June 30, 2025, under ASC 326-20, and management believes the ACL as of that date was adequate based on that estimate. There remains, however, significant uncertainty as borrowers adjust to relatively high market interest rates, although the Federal Reserve has reduced short-term rates somewhat during this fiscal year. The decrease in the ACL was primarily attributable to net charge-offs, which reduced the required reserves for individually evaluated loans, as well as a decline in certain qualitative adjustments relevant to assessing expected credit losses. This decrease was partially offset by higher required reserves for pooled loans, reflecting management’s updated view of a deteriorating economic outlook and an increase in modeled loss drivers compared to the prior assessment as of June 30, 2024. Additional provisions were also recorded to support loan growth and overdraft exposures during fiscal year 2025. As a percentage of average loans outstanding, the Company recorded net charge offs of 0.53% (annualized) during the current quarter, as compared to 0.06% for the same quarter of the prior fiscal year. In the three-month period ended June 30, 2025, net charge offs were $5.3 million, with the increase from prior periods primarily attributable to the $3.8 million special-purpose CRE charge off noted above, and a $742,000 commercial and industrial charge off related to a commercial contractor. For fiscal year 2025, net charge offs as a percentage of average loans were 0.17%, as compared to 0.05% for fiscal year 2024.





Total liabilities were $4.5 billion at June 30, 2025, an increase of $359.3 million, or 8.7%, as compared to June 30, 2024. Growth primarily reflected increases in total deposits, other liabilities, accrued interest and income taxes payable, and securities sold under agreement to repurchase.





Deposits were $4.3 billion at June 30, 2025, an increase of $338.3 million, or 8.6%, as compared to June 30, 2024. The deposit portfolio saw increases in certificates of deposit and savings accounts, as customers remained willing to move balances into special rate time deposits and high yield savings accounts in the higher rate environment. Public unit balances totaled $550.8 million at June 30, 2025, a decrease of $43.8 million compared to June 30, 2024, mostly due to the Company losing the bid to retain a larger local public unit depositor early in the fiscal year. Brokered deposits totaled $233.6 million at June 30, 2025, an increase of $61.9 million as compared to June 30, 2024. The average loan-to-deposit ratio for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 was 94.5%, as compared to 96.3% for the same period of the prior fiscal year. The period end loan-to-deposit ratios were 95.8% and 97.6% as of June 30, 2024, and 2025, respectively. The table below illustrates changes in deposit balances by type over recent periods:















































































Summary Deposit Data as of:

















June 30,

















Mar. 31,

















Dec. 31,

















Sep. 30,

















June 30,













(dollars in thousands)













2025













2025













2024













2024













2024















































































Non-interest bearing deposits









$





508,110









$





513,418









$





514,199









$





503,209









$





514,107









NOW accounts













1,132,298













1,167,296













1,211,402













1,128,917













1,239,663









MMDAs - non-brokered













329,837













345,810













347,271













320,252













334,774









Brokered MMDAs













1,414













2,013













3,018













12,058













2,025









Savings accounts













661,115













626,175













573,291













556,030













517,084









Total nonmaturity deposits













2,632,774













2,654,712













2,649,181













2,520,466













2,607,653













































































Certificates of deposit - non-brokered













1,414,945













1,373,109













1,310,421













1,258,583













1,163,650









Brokered certificates of deposit













233,649













233,561













251,025













261,093













171,756









Total certificates of deposit













1,648,594













1,606,670













1,561,446













1,519,676













1,335,406













































































Total deposits









$





4,281,368









$





4,261,382









$





4,210,627









$





4,040,142









$





3,943,059













































































Public unit nonmaturity accounts









$





435,632









$





472,010









$





482,406









$





447,638









$





541,445









Public unit certificates of deposit













115,204













103,741













83,506













62,882













53,144









Total public unit deposits









$





550,836









$





575,751









$





565,912









$





510,520









$





594,589

















FHLB advances were $104.1 million at June 30, 2025, an increase of $2.0 million, or 2.0%, as compared to June 30, 2024.





The Company’s stockholders’ equity was $544.7 million at June 30, 2025, an increase of $55.9 million, or 11.4%, as compared to June 30, 2024. The increase was attributable primarily to earnings retained after cash dividends paid, in combination with a $6.1 million reduction in accumulated other comprehensive losses (AOCL) as the market value of the Company’s investments appreciated due to the decrease in market interest rates. The AOCL totaled $11.4 million at June 30, 2025, as compared to $17.5 million at June 30, 2024. The Company does not hold any securities classified as held-to-maturity.







Quarterly Income Statement Summary:







The Company’s net interest income for the three-month period ended June 30, 2025, was $40.3 million, an increase of $5.2 million, or 14.9%, as compared to the same period of the prior fiscal year. The increase was attributable to a 7.9% increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets in the current three-month period compared to the same period a year ago, and an increase of 21 basis points in the net interest margin, from 3.25% to 3.46%. The primary driver of the net interest margin expansion, compared to the year ago period, was the cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreasing 20 basis points, while the yield on interest-earning assets increased seven basis points. The overall increase in spread of 27 basis points was partially offset by a lower level of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities totaling 120.6% at June 30, 2025, down 1.1 percentage points compared to the year ago period, due to stronger deposit growth.





Loan discount accretion and deposit premium amortization related to the November 2018 acquisition of First Commercial Bank, the May 2020 acquisition of Central Federal Savings & Loan Association, the February 2022 merger of FortuneBank, and the January 2023 acquisition of Citizens Bank & Trust resulted in $612,000 in net interest income for the three-month period ended June 30, 2025, as compared to $1.1 million in net interest income for the same period a year ago. Combined, this component of net interest income contributed five basis points to net interest margin in the three-month period ended June 30, 2025, as compared to a ten basis point contribution for the same period of the prior fiscal year, and as compared to a 13-basis point contribution in the linked quarter, ended March 31, 2025, when net interest margin was 3.39%.





The Company recorded a PCL of $2.5 million in the three-month period ended June 30, 2025, as compared to a PCL of $900,000 in the same period of the prior fiscal year. The current period PCL was the result of a $2.0 million provision attributable to the ACL for loan balances outstanding and a $475,000 provision attributable to the allowance for off-balance sheet credit exposures. The increase was primarily attributable to providing for net charge-offs and to support loan growth, in addition to an increase in unfunded balances and an increase in the expected funding rate on available credit.





The Company’s noninterest income for the three-month period ended June 30, 2025, was $7.3 million, a decrease of $487,000, or 6.3%, as compared to the same period of the prior fiscal year. The decrease was attributable to lower other noninterest income and loan servicing fees. The decrease in other noninterest income was associated with the change in accounting for realization of tax credits, as the Company has adopted the proportional amortization method under ASU 2023-02, which results in a direct reduction to the provision for income taxes in fiscal 2025. The tax credit benefit recognized in other noninterest income in the three-month period ended June 2024 was $675,000. Loan servicing fees were negatively impacted by the recognition of a change in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights, which in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 resulted in a negative adjustment of $108,000, as compared to a benefit of $131,000 in the same period a year ago, due to changes in market rates and prepayment assumptions. These decreases as compared to the prior year period were partially offset by increases in other loan fees attributable to increased loan originations and higher deposit account charges and related fees primarily attributable to an increase in non-sufficient fund activity and an increase in maintenance and activity fees collected.





Noninterest expense for the three-month period ended June 30, 2025, was $26.0 million, an increase of $974,000, or 3.9%, as compared to the same period of the prior fiscal year. The increase as compared to the year-ago period was primarily attributable to increases in legal and professional fees, data processing expense, and other noninterest expense. The Company experienced elevated legal and professional fees associated with consulting costs to negotiate a new contract with a large vendor totaling $425,000. Data processing expense increased due to an increase in third party ancillary software expenses and one-time reclassification of data processing expenses to other categories in the year-ago period. The increase in other noninterest expense was primarily due to card fraud losses and deposit product expenses. These increases as compared to the prior year period were partially offset by decreases in intangible amortization expense, as the core deposit intangible recognized in an older merger was fully amortized in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, and by reduced telecommunication expenses.





The efficiency ratio for the three-month period ended June 30, 2025, was 54.6%, as compared to 58.3% in the same period of the prior fiscal year. The improvement was attributable to net interest income growing faster than operating expenses.





The income tax provision was $3.4 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2025, and for the same period of the prior fiscal year. The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025 was 17.5%, as compared to 20.2% in the same period of the prior fiscal year. The decrease in the effective tax rate was primarily attributable to a $701,000 income tax benefit from the recognition of tax credits utilizing the proportional amortization method under ASC 2023-02. In the same period of the prior fiscal year, similar benefits were recognized through noninterest income.







Forward-Looking Information:







Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release may be deemed to be forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, including: potential adverse impacts to the economic conditions in the Company’s local market areas, other markets where the Company has lending relationships, or other aspects of the Company’s business operations or financial markets, expected cost savings, synergies and other benefits from our merger and acquisition activities might not be realized to the extent expected, within the anticipated time frames, or at all, and costs or difficulties relating to integration matters, including but not limited to customer and employee retention and labor shortages, might be greater than expected and goodwill impairment charges might be incurred; the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of local economies in which we conduct operations; fluctuations in interest rates and the possibility of a recession; monetary and fiscal policies of the FRB and the U.S. Government and other governmental initiatives affecting the financial services industry; potential imposition of new or increased tariffs or changes to existing trade policies that could affect economic activity or specific industry sectors; the risks of lending and investing activities, including changes in the level and direction of loan delinquencies and write-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses; our ability to access cost-effective funding; the timely development and acceptance of our new products and services and the perceived overall value of these products and services by users, including the features, pricing and quality compared to competitors' products and services; fluctuations in real estate values in both residential and commercial real estate markets, as well as agricultural business conditions; demand for loans and deposits; legislative or regulatory changes that adversely affect our business; changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; results of regulatory examinations, including the possibility that a regulator may, among other things, require an increase in our reserve for credit losses or write-down of assets; the impact of technological changes; and our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing. Any forward-looking statements are based upon management’s beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those contained in such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking statements discussed might not occur, and you should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.







Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc.









UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION





















































































Summary Balance Sheet Data as of:

















June 30,

















Mar. 31,

















Dec. 31,

















Sep. 30,

















June 30,





















(dollars in thousands, except per share data)













2025













2025













2024













2024













2024



























































































Cash equivalents and time deposits









$





193,105









$





227,136









$





146,078









$





75,591









$





61,395













Available for sale (AFS) securities













460,844













462,930













468,060













420,209













427,903













FHLB/FRB membership stock













18,500













18,269













18,099













18,064













17,802













Loans held for sale













431













—













—













—













—













Loans receivable, gross













4,099,698













4,023,509













4,026,979













3,966,518













3,849,803













Allowance for credit losses













51,629













54,940













54,740













54,437













52,516













Loans receivable, net













4,048,069













3,968,569













3,972,239













3,912,081













3,797,287













Bank-owned life insurance













75,691













75,156













74,643













74,119













73,601













Intangible assets













73,721













74,677













75,399













76,340













77,232













Premises and equipment













95,982













95,987













96,418













96,087













95,952













Other assets













53,264













53,772













56,738













56,709













53,144













Total assets









$





5,019,607









$





4,976,496









$





4,907,674









$





4,729,200









$





4,604,316





















































































Interest-bearing deposits









$





3,773,258









$





3,747,964









$





3,696,428









$





3,536,933









$





3,428,952













Noninterest-bearing deposits













508,110













513,418













514,199













503,209













514,107













Securities sold under agreements to repurchase













15,000













15,000













15,000













15,000













9,398













FHLB advances













104,072













104,072













107,070













107,069













102,050













Other liabilities













51,267













44,057













39,424













38,191













37,905













Subordinated debt













23,208













23,195













23,182













23,169













23,156













Total liabilities













4,474,915













4,447,706













4,395,303













4,223,571













4,115,568





















































































Total stockholders’ equity













544,692













528,790













512,371













505,629













488,748





















































































Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity









$





5,019,607









$





4,976,496









$





4,907,674









$





4,729,200









$





4,604,316





















































































Equity to assets ratio













10.85





%









10.63





%









10.44





%









10.69





%









10.61





%

















































































Common shares outstanding













11,299,467













11,299,962













11,277,167













11,277,167













11,277,737













Less: Restricted common shares not vested













50,163













50,658













46,653













56,553













57,956













Common shares for book value determination













11,249,304













11,249,304













11,230,514













11,220,614













11,219,781





















































































Book value per common share









$





48.42









$





47.01









$





45.62









$





45.06









$





43.56













Less: Intangible assets per common share













6.55













6.64













6.71













6.80













6.88













Tangible book value per common share



(1)















41.87













40.37













38.91













38.26













36.68













Closing market price













54.78













52.02













57.37













56.49













45.01













(1) Non-GAAP financial measure.



















































































Nonperforming asset data as of:

















June 30,

















Mar. 31,

















Dec. 31,

















Sep. 30,

















June 30,





















(dollars in thousands)













2025













2025













2024













2024













2024



























































































Nonaccrual loans









$





23,040









$





21,970









$





8,309









$





8,206









$





6,680













Accruing loans 90 days or more past due













—













—













—













—













—













Total nonperforming loans













23,040













21,970













8,309













8,206













6,680













Other real estate owned (OREO)













625













1,775













2,423













3,842













3,865













Personal property repossessed













32













56













37













21













23













Total nonperforming assets









$





23,697









$





23,801









$





10,769









$





12,069









$





10,568





















































































Total nonperforming assets to total assets













0.47





%









0.48





%









0.22





%









0.26





%









0.23





%









Total nonperforming loans to gross loans













0.56





%









0.55





%









0.21





%









0.21





%









0.17





%









Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans













224.08





%









250.07





%









658.80





%









663.38





%









786.17





%









Allowance for credit losses to gross loans













1.26





%









1.37





%









1.36





%









1.37





%









1.36





%

















































































Performing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty









$





26,642









$





23,304









$





24,083









$





24,340









$





24,602







































































































For the three-month period ended













Quarterly Summary Income Statement Data:













June 30,

















Mar. 31,

















Dec. 31,

















Sep. 30,

















June 30,













(dollars in thousands, except per share data)













2025













2025













2024













2024













2024















































































Interest income:





































































Cash equivalents









$





1,698









$





1,585









$





784









$





78









$





541









AFS securities and membership stock













5,586













5,684













5,558













5,547













5,677









Loans receivable













63,354













62,656













63,082













61,753













58,449









Total interest income













70,638













69,925













69,424













67,378













64,667









Interest expense:





































































Deposits













28,644













28,795













29,538













28,796













27,999









Securities sold under agreements to repurchase













191













189













226













160













125









FHLB advances













1,080













1,076













1,099













1,326













1,015









Subordinated debt













390













386













418













435













433









Total interest expense













30,305













30,446













31,281













30,717













29,572









Net interest income













40,333













39,479













38,143













36,661













35,095









Provision for credit losses













2,500













932













932













2,159













900









Noninterest income:





































































Deposit account charges and related fees













2,156













2,048













2,237













2,184













1,978









Bank card interchange income













1,839













1,341













1,301













1,499













1,770









Loan late charges













—













—













—













—













170









Loan servicing fees













167













224













232













286













494









Other loan fees













917













843













944













1,063













617









Net realized gains on sale of loans













143













114













133













361













97









Net realized gains (losses) on sale of AFS securities













—













48













—













—













—









Earnings on bank owned life insurance













533













512













522













517













498









Insurance brokerage commissions













368













340













300













287













331









Wealth management fees













825













902













843













730













838









Other noninterest income













332













294













353













247













974









Total noninterest income













7,280













6,666













6,865













7,174













7,767









Noninterest expense:





































































Compensation and benefits













13,852













13,771













13,737













14,397













13,894









Occupancy and equipment, net













3,745













3,869













3,585













3,689













3,790









Data processing expense













2,573













2,359













2,224













2,171













1,929









Telecommunications expense













312













330













354













428













468









Deposit insurance premiums













601













674













588













472













638









Legal and professional fees













1,165













603













619













1,208













516









Advertising













551













530













442













546













640









Postage and office supplies













336













350













283













306













308









Intangible amortization













857













889













897













897













1,018









Foreclosed property expenses, net













(18)













37













73













12













52









Other noninterest expense













2,002













1,979













2,074













1,715













1,749









Total noninterest expense













25,976













25,391













24,876













25,841













25,002









Net income before income taxes













19,137













19,822













19,200













15,835













16,960









Income taxes













3,351













4,139













4,547













3,377













3,430









Net income













15,786













15,683













14,653













12,458













13,530









Less: Distributed and undistributed earnings allocated





































































to participating securities













71













71













61













62













69









Net income available to common shareholders









$





15,715









$





15,612









$





14,592









$





12,396









$





13,461













































































Basic earnings per common share









$





1.40









$





1.39









$





1.30









$





1.10









$





1.19









Diluted earnings per common share













1.39













1.39













1.30













1.10













1.19









Dividends per common share













0.23













0.23













0.23













0.23













0.21









Average common shares outstanding:





































































Basic













11,250,000













11,238,000













11,231,000













11,221,000













11,276,000









Diluted













11,270,000













11,262,000













11,260,000













11,240,000













11,283,000







































































































For the three-month period ended

















Quarterly Average Balance Sheet Data:













June 30,

















Mar. 31,

















Dec. 31,

















Sep. 30,

















June 30,

















(dollars in thousands)













2025













2025













2024













2024













2024























































































Interest-bearing cash equivalents









$





151,380









$





143,206









$





64,976









$





5,547









$





39,432













AFS securities and membership stock













498,491













508,642













479,633













460,187













476,198













Loans receivable, gross













4,018,769













4,003,552













3,989,643













3,889,740













3,809,209













Total interest-earning assets













4,668,640













4,655,400













4,534,252













4,355,474













4,324,839













Other assets













299,217













290,739













291,217













283,056













285,956













Total assets









$





4,967,857









$





4,946,139









$





4,825,469









$





4,638,530









$





4,610,795





















































































Interest-bearing deposits









$





3,727,836









$





3,737,849









$





3,615,767









$





3,416,752









$





3,417,360













Securities sold under agreements to repurchase













15,000













15,000













15,000













12,321













9,398













FHLB advances













104,053













106,187













107,054













123,723













102,757













Subordinated debt













23,201













23,189













23,175













23,162













23,149













Total interest-bearing liabilities













3,870,090













3,882,225













3,760,996













3,575,958













3,552,664













Noninterest-bearing deposits













524,860













513,157













524,878













531,946













539,637













Other noninterest-bearing liabilities













37,014













31,282













31,442













33,737













35,198













Total liabilities













4,431,964













4,426,664













4,317,316













4,141,641













4,127,499





















































































Total stockholders’ equity













535,893













519,475













508,153













496,889













483,296





















































































Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity









$





4,967,857









$





4,946,139









$





4,825,469









$





4,638,530









$





4,610,795





















































































Return on average assets













1.27





%









1.27





%









1.21





%









1.07





%









1.17





%









Return on average common stockholders’ equity













11.8





%









12.1





%









11.5





%









10.0





%









11.2





%

















































































Net interest margin













3.46





%









3.39





%









3.36





%









3.37





%









3.25





%









Net interest spread













2.92





%









2.87





%









2.79





%









2.75





%









2.65





%

















































































Efficiency ratio













54.6





%









55.1





%









55.3





%









59.0





%









58.3





%







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.