Southern Michigan Bancorp Inc. Q2 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - Southern Michigan Bancorp Inc. (SOMC.OB) released a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $3.24 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $2.49 million, or $0.55 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.6% to $20.94 million from $18.76 million last year.

Southern Michigan Bancorp Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.24 Mln. vs. $2.49 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.70 vs. $0.55 last year. -Revenue: $20.94 Mln vs. $18.76 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.