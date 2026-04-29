Southern Michigan Bancorp Inc. Profit Advances In Q1

(RTTNews) - Southern Michigan Bancorp Inc. (SOMC.OB) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $3.31 million, or $0.71 per share. This compares with $3.05 million, or $0.66 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 17.5% to $12.82 million from $10.91 million last year.

Southern Michigan Bancorp Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.31 Mln. vs. $3.05 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.71 vs. $0.66 last year. -Revenue: $12.82 Mln vs. $10.91 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.