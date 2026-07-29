Southern Michigan Bancorp Inc. Announces Retreat In Q2 Income

(RTTNews) - Southern Michigan Bancorp Inc. (SOMC.OB) revealed a profit for second quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $3.09 million, or $0.66 per share. This compares with $3.24 million, or $0.70 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.0% to $16.19 million from $14.45 million last year.

Southern Michigan Bancorp Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.09 Mln. vs. $3.24 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.66 vs. $0.70 last year. -Revenue: $16.19 Mln vs. $14.45 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.