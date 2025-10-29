Southern Michigan Bancorp Inc. Announces Increase In Q3 Profit

(RTTNews) - Southern Michigan Bancorp Inc. (SOMC.OB) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $3.02 million, or $0.65 per share. This compares with $2.59 million, or $0.57 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 16.4% to $12.09 million from $10.39 million last year.

Southern Michigan Bancorp Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.02 Mln. vs. $2.59 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.65 vs. $0.57 last year. -Revenue: $12.09 Mln vs. $10.39 Mln last year.

