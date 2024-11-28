News & Insights

Southern Hemisphere Mining Secures Shareholder Support

November 28, 2024 — 02:48 am EST

Southern Hemisphere Mining Limited (AU:SUH) has released an update.

Southern Hemisphere Mining Limited has successfully concluded its Annual General Meeting, with all resolutions, including the re-election of director Mark Stowell, receiving the necessary shareholder approval. This positive outcome reflects strong shareholder support and could influence the company’s strategic direction moving forward.

For further insights into AU:SUH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

