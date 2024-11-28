Southern Hemisphere Mining Secures Shareholder Support

Southern Hemisphere Mining Limited (AU:SUH) has released an update.
Southern Hemisphere Mining Limited has successfully concluded its Annual General Meeting, with all resolutions, including the re-election of director Mark Stowell, receiving the necessary shareholder approval. This positive outcome reflects strong shareholder support and could influence the company’s strategic direction moving forward.
