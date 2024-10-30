News & Insights

Southern Hemisphere Mining Schedules Annual Meeting

October 30, 2024 — 03:18 am EDT

Southern Hemisphere Mining Limited (AU:SUH) has released an update.

Southern Hemisphere Mining Limited has announced that its Annual General Meeting will take place on November 28, 2024, in Perth, Western Australia. Shareholders are encouraged to participate in the meeting either in person or by proxy to consider the company’s financial statements and a non-binding resolution on the Remuneration Report. This meeting offers investors a chance to engage with the company’s leadership and financial outlook.

