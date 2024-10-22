Southern Hemisphere Mining Reports Promising Drilling Results

Southern Hemisphere Mining Limited (AU:SUH) has released an update.

Southern Hemisphere Mining Limited has made significant strides in its Llahuin Copper-Gold-Moly Project, revealing promising drilling results with notable molybdenum and gold intercepts. The company aims to enhance its mineral resource estimates and advance towards a mining study, reflecting a strategic focus on expanding its copper and gold holdings. These developments could potentially impact investor interest as they position the company for future growth in the metals market.

