SOUTHERN FIRST BANKSHARES Earnings Preview: Recent $SFST Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

SOUTHERN FIRST BANKSHARES ($SFST) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $23,133,600 and earnings of $0.62 per share.

SOUTHERN FIRST BANKSHARES Insider Trading Activity

SOUTHERN FIRST BANKSHARES insiders have traded $SFST stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SFST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JULIE ANN FAIRCHILD (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $45,230

ANNA T LOCKE purchased 360 shares for an estimated $13,323

TERRY GRAYSON-CAPRIO purchased 160 shares for an estimated $6,795

SOUTHERN FIRST BANKSHARES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of SOUTHERN FIRST BANKSHARES stock to their portfolio, and 37 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

