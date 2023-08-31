Southern First Bancshares (SFST) Price Target Increased by 6.40% to 31.11

The average one-year price target for Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) has been revised to 31.11 / share. This is an increase of 6.40% from the prior estimate of 29.24 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 26.76 to a high of 34.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.11% from the latest reported closing price of 28.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 241 funds or institutions reporting positions in Southern First Bancshares. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 7.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SFST is 0.08%, a decrease of 13.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.28% to 7,930K shares. The put/call ratio of SFST is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 798K shares representing 9.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 799K shares, representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFST by 23.45% over the last quarter.

FJ Capital Management holds 791K shares representing 9.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 458K shares, representing an increase of 42.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFST by 43.33% over the last quarter.

Endeavour Capital Advisors holds 459K shares representing 5.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 443K shares, representing an increase of 3.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFST by 20.28% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 455K shares representing 5.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 455K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFST by 20.36% over the last quarter.

Banc Funds Co holds 419K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 379K shares, representing an increase of 9.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFST by 1.69% over the last quarter.

Southern First Bancshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc., Greenville, South Carolina is a registered bank holding company incorporated under the laws of South Carolina. The company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern First Bank, is the largest bank headquartered in South Carolina. Southern First Bank has been providing financial services since 1999 and now operates in 13 locations in the Greenville, Columbia, and Charleston markets of South Carolina as well as the Triangle and Triad regions of North Carolina and Atlanta, Georgia.

