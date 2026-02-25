Southern First Bancshares (SFST) Price Target Increased by 18.52% to 65.28

The average one-year price target for Southern First Bancshares (NasdaqGM:SFST) has been revised to $65.28 / share. This is an increase of 18.52% from the prior estimate of $55.08 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $64.64 to a high of $67.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.81% from the latest reported closing price of $59.45 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 238 funds or institutions reporting positions in Southern First Bancshares. This is an decrease of 30 owner(s) or 11.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SFST is 0.09%, an increase of 16.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.33% to 7,107K shares. The put/call ratio of SFST is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FJ Capital Management holds 807K shares representing 9.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Endeavour Capital Advisors holds 586K shares representing 7.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 471K shares representing 5.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 473K shares , representing a decrease of 0.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFST by 14.43% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 279K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 806K shares , representing a decrease of 189.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFST by 30.01% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 268K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 272K shares , representing a decrease of 1.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFST by 79.22% over the last quarter.

