Southern First Bancshares (SFST) Price Target Increased by 10.20% to 55.08

The average one-year price target for Southern First Bancshares (NasdaqGM:SFST) has been revised to $55.08 / share. This is an increase of 10.20% from the prior estimate of $49.98 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $54.54 to a high of $56.70 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.76% from the latest reported closing price of $57.83 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 245 funds or institutions reporting positions in Southern First Bancshares. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 3.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SFST is 0.11%, an increase of 9.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.84% to 8,068K shares. The put/call ratio of SFST is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FJ Capital Management holds 807K shares representing 9.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 806K shares representing 9.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 808K shares , representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFST by 12.02% over the last quarter.

Endeavour Capital Advisors holds 586K shares representing 7.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 589K shares , representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFST by 1.44% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 471K shares representing 5.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 473K shares , representing a decrease of 0.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFST by 14.43% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 272K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 280K shares , representing a decrease of 3.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFST by 4.96% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

