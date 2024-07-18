Southern First Bancshares Q2 Net Income Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Southern First Bancshares (SFST), holding company for Southern First Bank, reported that its second quarter net income available to common shareholders increased to $3.0 million from $2.5 million, last year. Earnings per common share was $0.37 compared to $0.31. Total revenue increased to $23.05 million from $21.56 million, previous year.

"Loans and core deposits were modestly down, as expected. Noninterest-bearing deposit growth was excellent. Our focus on building a strong, high-quality balance sheet with measured, deliberate growth has been paying off in our financial results," said Art Seaver, CEO.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.