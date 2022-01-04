Southern First Bancshares' (NASDAQ:SFST) investors will be pleased with their notable 90% return over the last three years

Thanks in no small measure to Vanguard founder Jack Bogle, it's easy buy a low cost index fund, which should provide the average market return. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. For example, the Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) share price is up 90% in the last three years, slightly above the market return. It's nice to see the stock price has more recent momentum, too, with a rise of 82% in the last year.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 3 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Southern First Bancshares was able to grow its EPS at 29% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. This EPS growth is higher than the 24% average annual increase in the share price. So it seems investors have become more cautious about the company, over time. We'd venture the lowish P/E ratio of 11.73 also reflects the negative sentiment around the stock.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGM:SFST Earnings Per Share Growth January 4th 2022

We know that Southern First Bancshares has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? You could check out this free report showing analyst revenue forecasts.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Southern First Bancshares has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 82% in the last twelve months. That's better than the annualised return of 13% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Southern First Bancshares better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Southern First Bancshares you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning.

Of course Southern First Bancshares may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

