Southern First Bancshares, Inc. Q2 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (SFST) released a profit for its second quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $11.20 million, or $1.20 per share. This compares with $6.58 million, or $0.81 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 25.3% to $35.88 million from $28.63 million last year.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $11.20 Mln. vs. $6.58 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.20 vs. $0.81 last year. -Revenue: $35.88 Mln vs. $28.63 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.