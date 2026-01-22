Southern First Bancshares, Inc. Profit Climbs In Q4

(RTTNews) - Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (SFST) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $9.85 million, or $1.21 per share. This compares with $5.62 million, or $0.70 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.6% to $54.53 million from $51.13 million last year.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $9.85 Mln. vs. $5.62 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.21 vs. $0.70 last year. -Revenue: $54.53 Mln vs. $51.13 Mln last year.

