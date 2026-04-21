Southern First Bancshares, Inc. Announces Climb In Q1 Income

(RTTNews) - Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (SFST) released a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $9.89 million, or $1.19 per share. This compares with $5.27 million, or $0.65 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 27.5% to $33.80 million from $26.50 million last year.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $9.89 Mln. vs. $5.27 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.19 vs. $0.65 last year. -Revenue: $33.80 Mln vs. $26.50 Mln last year.

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