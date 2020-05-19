Southern European bond yields tumble on EU recovery fund proposal

Spanish, Portuguese yields down 8-10 bps

Italian yields fall further

Banks forecast spread tightening

LONDON, May 19 (Reuters) - Southern European government bond yields dropped on Tuesday after France and Germany proposed a 500 billion euro ($547 billion) recovery fund offering grants to regions hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic.

After a sizeable fall in Italian borrowing costs on Monday, Spanish and Portuguese yields led the move lower on Tuesday.

France and Germany said on Monday that as well as the recovery fund, they were proposing to allow the European Commission to borrow money on financial markets in the European Union's name while at the same time respecting the bloc's treaties.

The inclusion of grants in the proposal boosted Italian bonds as there have been growing concerns about whether the country's already high debt levels would be sustainable if it has to fund all its coronavirus stimulus measures itself.

"These represent positive surprises which, in combination with the signalling effect of France and Germany jointly promoting the plan, we think has short-circuited spread widening for now," Goldman Sachs economist George Cole said in a note.

Morgan Stanley economists said the Franco-German proposal was a "powerful common response, helping to mitigate the risk of a southern slump."

The Spanish 10-year yield fell 9 basis points to 0.715%, the lowest since early April ES10YT=RR, while Portuguese bond yields hit their lowest since March 31, down 12 bps on the day at 0.78% PT10YT=RR.

Italian yields were between 2 and 8 bps lower on the day. The 10-year government bond yield fell nearly 10 basis points to 1.602% IT10YT=RR, its lowest since April 9 at one point.

Borrowing costs for Italian 10-year debt were trading above 2% -- a level beyond which economists say Italy's mountain of debt is less sustainable - as recently as two-weeks ago

Goldman Sachs said the gap between German and Italian 10-year government bond yields should narrow to below 180 basis points DE10IT10=RR, levels that were last traded in March. The current spread is around 205 bps.

German yields were little changed on the day, with the 10-year yield at -0.476% DE10YT=RR.

