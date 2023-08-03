Southern Energy (SOUTF) Price Target Decreased by 16.35% to 1.07

The average one-year price target for Southern Energy (OTC:SOUTF) has been revised to 1.07 / share. This is an decrease of 16.35% from the prior estimate of 1.28 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.39 to a high of 1.62 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 281.11% from the latest reported closing price of 0.28 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in Southern Energy. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 14.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOUTF is 0.02%, an increase of 153.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.05% to 16,919K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,265K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,966K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,990K shares, representing a decrease of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOUTF by 26.42% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,809K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,033K shares, representing a decrease of 67.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOUTF by 58.67% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 1,621K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,561K shares, representing an increase of 3.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOUTF by 24.27% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,129K shares. No change in the last quarter.

See all Southern Energy regulatory filings.

