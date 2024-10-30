Southern Cross Media Sees Strong Audio Revenue Growth

Southern Cross Media Group Limited (AU:SXL) has released an update.

Southern Cross Media Group Limited reported a 4.8% increase in audio revenue for the first quarter of FY25, reaching $100.4 million, driven largely by a significant surge in digital audio growth. The company continues to maintain a strong position in key demographics, with its LiSTNR platform attracting over two million users and leading the podcast sales market. This growth momentum is anticipated to carry into the second quarter, as Southern Cross Media actively works to optimize its operations and reduce debt through asset sales.

