Southern Cross Media Group Prepares for 2024 AGM

Southern Cross Media Group Limited is set to hold its 2024 Annual General Meeting on November 25, offering shareholders the chance to attend in person in Sydney or participate online. The meeting will cover key agenda items such as financial reports, director elections, and performance rights for the Managing Director. Shareholders are encouraged to engage by submitting questions and voting ahead of the meeting through the company’s online platforms.

