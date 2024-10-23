Southern Cross Media Eyes Growth Amid Revenue Challenges

Southern Cross Media Group Limited (AU:SXL) has released an update.

Southern Cross Media Group Limited faced a challenging FY24 with a slight decline in revenue and a significant drop in EBITDA. Despite these setbacks, the company leveraged its strong position in key demographics and digital audio markets to improve performance in the latter half of the year, setting a positive momentum for FY25. Strategic moves, including potential asset sales, aim to focus on optimizing their leading radio and digital platforms.

For further insights into AU:SXL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.