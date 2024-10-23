News & Insights

Stocks

Southern Cross Media Eyes Growth Amid Revenue Challenges

October 23, 2024 — 06:18 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Southern Cross Media Group Limited (AU:SXL) has released an update.

Southern Cross Media Group Limited faced a challenging FY24 with a slight decline in revenue and a significant drop in EBITDA. Despite these setbacks, the company leveraged its strong position in key demographics and digital audio markets to improve performance in the latter half of the year, setting a positive momentum for FY25. Strategic moves, including potential asset sales, aim to focus on optimizing their leading radio and digital platforms.

For further insights into AU:SXL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.