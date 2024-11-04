Southern Cross Media Director Increases Shareholding

Southern Cross Media Group Limited (AU:SXL) has released an update.

Southern Cross Media Group has announced a significant increase in director John Kelly’s shareholding, with an acquisition of 68,160 fully paid ordinary shares through an on-market trade. This move boosts Kelly’s total holdings to 162,209 shares, reflecting a strategic alignment with the company’s executive incentive plan.

