Southern Cross Media Clarifies Traffic Network Contract Details

HT&E Ltd (AU:A1N) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Southern Cross Media Group Limited has addressed inaccuracies in a recent Australian Financial Review article concerning its contract with Australian Traffic Network. The company confirms that the contract, which involves a significant up-front payment and a long-term agreement for traffic reports, remains unaffected by potential changes in control. Additionally, Southern Cross Media clarifies that the contract does not impact its ongoing negotiations to sell television assets.

For further insights into AU:A1N stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.