Southern Cross Media Clarifies Traffic Network Contract Details

December 04, 2024 — 08:29 pm EST

HT&E Ltd (AU:A1N) has released an update.

Southern Cross Media Group Limited has addressed inaccuracies in a recent Australian Financial Review article concerning its contract with Australian Traffic Network. The company confirms that the contract, which involves a significant up-front payment and a long-term agreement for traffic reports, remains unaffected by potential changes in control. Additionally, Southern Cross Media clarifies that the contract does not impact its ongoing negotiations to sell television assets.

