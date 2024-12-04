Southern Cross Media Addresses Contract Misreporting

Southern Cross Media Group Limited (AU:SXL) has released an update.

Southern Cross Media Group Limited has clarified inaccuracies in a recent article concerning its long-term contract with the Australian Traffic Network, emphasizing that the contract terms remain unaffected by any potential changes in company control. Despite ongoing negotiations for selling its television assets, the company assures that the ATN contract will not impact these proceedings. Southern Cross Media continues to uphold confidentiality while meeting its disclosure obligations.

