Southern Cross Gold Unveils Major Discovery at Sunday Creek

November 27, 2024 — 06:39 pm EST

Southern Cross Gold Ltd. (AU:SXG) has released an update.

Southern Cross Gold Ltd has unveiled a major gold discovery at its Sunday Creek Gold-Antimony Project, extending known mineralisation at the historic Golden Dyke mine to depths of up to 550 meters. The recent drilling results revealed high-grade gold and antimony, underscoring the project’s potential as a significant source of these critical minerals. With an ambitious exploration program underway, the company aims to further unlock the site’s value, amid rising global demand for gold and antimony.

