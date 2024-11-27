Southern Cross Gold Unveils Major Discovery at Sunday Creek

Southern Cross Gold Ltd. (AU:SXG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Southern Cross Gold Ltd has unveiled a major gold discovery at its Sunday Creek Gold-Antimony Project, extending known mineralisation at the historic Golden Dyke mine to depths of up to 550 meters. The recent drilling results revealed high-grade gold and antimony, underscoring the project’s potential as a significant source of these critical minerals. With an ambitious exploration program underway, the company aims to further unlock the site’s value, amid rising global demand for gold and antimony.

For further insights into AU:SXG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.